(Bloomberg) -- U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in December, led by increases in business services and retail trade, signaling that businesses were looking to adjust their headcounts as the nation starts getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The number of available positions increased to 6.65 million during the month from a revised 6.57 million in November, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed Tuesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for 6.4 million vacancies.

Openings that involve workers recalled from layoffs or positions that are only offered internally are not counted in the figure.

