U.S. Job’s Day, Draghi Disappointment, New Normal: Eco Day

It’s U.S. jobs day, and while America’s jobs engine may have cooled a bit last month, wages probably heated up as U.S. companies struggled to fill positions in a tightening market

U.S. and European central banks are reconciling themselves to a new normal of historically low interest rates and bloated balance sheets

Still, Mario Draghi’s latest and potentially last salvo to boost the euro-area economy risks not being enough. Bloomberg Economics’s Jamie Murray says the measures fail to offer a material injection of fresh stimulus Meanwhile some European Central Bank policy makers consider the institution’s downgraded growth forecast for 2019 is still too optimistic, according to people with knowledge of the matter

Chile’s headline inflation in February kept virtually the same pace as the previous year at 1.7%, giving the central bank room to hold rates as price rises remain below the target range

Italy’s women are lagging the rest of Europe when it comes to economic activity, leaving the nation missing out on billions of euros each year

China’s exports fell in February and imports also weakened due to the Lunar New Year shutdown and continued uncertainty from the trade war That came after a week where China’s annual leaders gathering in Beijing unleashed a flurry of policy initiatives, key among them a shift that puts fiscal policy decisively at the forefront of stimulus.

Finally, here our our wrap of what’s going on in the world economy after a week of dovish turns at central banks

