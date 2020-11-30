U.S. Jobless-Claims Data to Come With Disclaimer on Accuracy

(Bloomberg) -- The closely watched weekly reports on U.S. claims for unemployment benefits will soon come with a disclaimer that some key numbers aren’t accurate, after a government watchdog found the figures to be “flawed.”

The Labor Department “plans to clarify in its weekly news releases that the numbers it reports for weeks of unemployment claimed do not accurately estimate the number of unique individuals claiming benefits,” the Government Accountability Office said in a report Monday.

The department “has reported flawed estimates of the number of individuals receiving benefits each week throughout the pandemic,” the GAO said.

While the issues that have led to inflated claims figures -- such as double-counting and fraud -- have been evident for months, it’s the first time the Labor Department is putting such a disclaimer on the report.

