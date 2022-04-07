U.S. Jobless Claims Decline by More Than Forecast to 166,000

(Bloomberg) -- Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week by more than forecast as employers hold on to workers in an increasingly tight labor market.

Initial unemployment claims decreased by 5,000 to 166,000 in the week ended Apr. 2, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 200,000 initial applications.

Continuing claims for state benefits rose to 1.5 million in the week ended March 26.

