U.S. filings for unemployment benefits decreased for the third time in four weeks, hovering near an almost five- decade low that reflects a robust job market.

Jobless claims fell by 1,000 to 216,000 in the week ended Dec. 22, matching the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists and following a revised reading of 217,000 for the prior week, Labor Department figures showed Thursday. The four- week average, a less-volatile measure, fell to a six-week low.

Key Insights

Employers continue to hold on to existing workers and are reluctant to fire staff, one reason why applications for unemployment benefits are still near historically low levels.

The trend for jobless claims is in line with other data showing strong demand for workers. That's helping to support consumer spending, the biggest part of the economy, at a time the trade war with China is clouding the outlook for businesses.

