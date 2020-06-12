Economists scaled back their pessimism on the employment outlook for this year following the surprise improvement in the May U.S. jobs report, but they continue to see only a gradual decline in the jobless rate in 2021 and beyond

About 30% of the increase in total unemployment from February to May can be explained by a reallocation shock, and so risks being long-lasting, according to Bloomberg Economics’ Bjorn van Roye and Tom Orlik