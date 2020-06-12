Jun 12, 2020
U.S. Joblessness, Lasting Scars, Britain’s 20% Slump: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
Economists scaled back their pessimism on the employment outlook for this year following the surprise improvement in the May U.S. jobs report, but they continue to see only a gradual decline in the jobless rate in 2021 and beyond
- About 30% of the increase in total unemployment from February to May can be explained by a reallocation shock, and so risks being long-lasting, according to Bloomberg Economics’ Bjorn van Roye and Tom Orlik
- Can the global economy hope for a V-shaped recovery, or should we brace for a U-shaped slog? Looking at recent swings in the stock market, the message on the economic outlook is decidedly mixed, according to Bloomberg Economics
- The global economy is recovering more slowly than expected from the coronavirus pandemic and will bear lingering scars from the experience, according to the International Monetary Fund
- The U.K. economy plunged by record 20% in April
- Elke Koenig, the top European official in charge of handling failing banks, warned against using taxpayer money to rescue lenders that were barely surviving before the coronavirus pandemic
- Japan’s parliament passed a record 31.9 trillion yen ($298 billion) extra budget to shore up the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic
- Debt is enemy no more in nation Merkel once praised for austerity
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.