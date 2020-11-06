(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.

It’s U.S. jobs report day: The U.S. labor market probably extended its rebound last month, though the outlook for continued job growth is weakening for whichever candidate wins the White House Don’t miss Bloomberg Economics’ preview Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a possible shift in the central bank’s bond purchases in coming months, saying that more fiscal and monetary support are needed as rising Covid-19 infections cloud the outlook Control of the Senate may not be known until at least Jan. 5, as both Georgia Senate races look likely to head for a runoff. This matters for 2021 U.S. GDP, as it widens a narrow path to a Democratic sweep of Congress and the presidency. Accompanying stimulus, which could top $2 trillion, implies growth above 5% year-over-year, according to Bloomberg Economics

Canada also publishes jobs numbers today, with economists forecasting just 58,000 net jobs added in October The number of insolvency filings in Canada jumped in September to the highest since the pandemic began, in what may be the first sign of long-anticipated strains in household finances from the crisis Unionized workers in Canada are receiving solid wage gains during the pandemic, in an apparent effort by employers to keep the labor peace during a crisis

Mexico will be excluded from any potential tariffs that the U.S. applies to electrical steel from other countries on national-security grounds after agreeing to monitor its exports for transshipment

Chile’s inflation unexpectedly sped up in October as the easing of virus lockdowns fueled demand and prices of items ranging from services to apparel

After tightening capital controls several times, Argentina’s government surprised investors by altering its tack in what appears to be an incipient effort to restore confidence

