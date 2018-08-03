U.S. Jobs, Carney's No Deal Warning, Europe Slowdown: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Friday started:

The U.S. reports its monthly jobs data later Friday, which is set to show more jobs momentum though with little wage gains. Here’s what economists are saying before the release

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney threw himself back into the thick of the Brexit debate on Friday, saying the chance of the U.K. dropping out of the European Union without a deal is “uncomfortably high.” Meanwhile, the BOE’s unanimous decision to raise the benchmark interest rate Thursday could be the final blow against inflation before Brexit takes hold, though Carney won’t rule out another hike before he departs in June

The euro-area economy dispelled hopes of stronger momentum in July, with a slowdown in activity signaling that growth going forward might be sluggish at best

There was a similar story in the U.K, with a report showing the services sector grew at a slower pace than forecast in July as the economy kicked off the third quarter on a “disappointing” note

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross signaled there could be more tariffs to come for China, which hasn’t yet folded to American trade duties and threats

Finally, here’s our roundup of all the central bank decisions, trade battles, and consumer angst in the global economy this week

