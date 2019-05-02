(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Today’s U.S. jobs report is set to show a tight labor market that’s pressuring firms to keep boosting wages -- but prices, not so much. Carl Riccadonna says it will yield important insights about an uneven assessment among Fed officials that conditions are “transitory”

President Donald Trump’s selection for the Fed’s board of governors, Stephen Moore, pulled out of consideration for the job hours. Trump has named four people for two seats -- none of them have made it through the Senate, raising doubts about his central bank acumen

ECB officials expressed confidence over the euro area’s brightening economic outlook. Meantime, Mario Draghi’s successor is probably going to be someone he already works with, not a Mark Carney style changeover

Carney said the BOE would raise interest rates by more than investors are predicting if the U.K. manages a smooth EU exit

For evidence of how tricky it will be to conclude sweeping trade talks between the U.S. and China, look to Hollywood

Sri Lanka will consider a tax amnesty program for the tourism industry in a bid to help companies recover from the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks. The Philippines is aiming to speed up state spending growth

China’s property sector is decelerating, but supply may tighten, David Qu says in this review of proprietary real estate gauges

‘T’ is for ‘transitory,’ not ‘Trump,’ according to this wrap of the week in global economics

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.