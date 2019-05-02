May 2, 2019
U.S. Jobs Data, Trump's Fed Losing Streak, ECB Optimism: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Today’s U.S. jobs report is set to show a tight labor market that’s pressuring firms to keep boosting wages -- but prices, not so much. Carl Riccadonna says it will yield important insights about an uneven assessment among Fed officials that conditions are “transitory”
- President Donald Trump’s selection for the Fed’s board of governors, Stephen Moore, pulled out of consideration for the job hours. Trump has named four people for two seats -- none of them have made it through the Senate, raising doubts about his central bank acumen
- ECB officials expressed confidence over the euro area’s brightening economic outlook. Meantime, Mario Draghi’s successor is probably going to be someone he already works with, not a Mark Carney style changeover
- Carney said the BOE would raise interest rates by more than investors are predicting if the U.K. manages a smooth EU exit
- For evidence of how tricky it will be to conclude sweeping trade talks between the U.S. and China, look to Hollywood
- Sri Lanka will consider a tax amnesty program for the tourism industry in a bid to help companies recover from the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks. The Philippines is aiming to speed up state spending growth
- China’s property sector is decelerating, but supply may tighten, David Qu says in this review of proprietary real estate gauges
- ‘T’ is for ‘transitory,’ not ‘Trump,’ according to this wrap of the week in global economics
