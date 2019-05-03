(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help send you into the weekend:

The U.S. jobs report Friday in Washington should show a temporary boost to hiring for the 2020 Census, while Bloomberg Economics sees promise in the Federal Reserve’s bet that economic weakness is temporary, analysis shows

Since the White House’s latest pick for the Fed has pulled out, just after disagreeing with the president on a rate cut, lawmakers and analysts are raising questions on the vetting process

Inflation in the euro area accelerated more than forecast and a core measure jumped the most in nearly a year, capping a week of encouraging data for the European Central Bank Speaking of the ECB, the institution probably will opt for an insider pick as its new chief, shirking the possibility of a fresh-thinking outsider

The U.K.’s dominant services industry was subdued in April, even as the sector returned to growth

Finally, here’s our weekly review of the global economy

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.