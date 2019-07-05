(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Good morning Americas. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get send you into the weekend:

The most-anticipated economic report of the week, on U.S. jobs, could nudge the Federal Reserve to an interest-rate cut at the end of the month; here’s what economists are saying ahead of the release

German factory orders slumped in May in the latest sign that global trade uncertainty is turning Europe’s temporary slowdown into a more serious downturn. It costs little, if any, for the German government to borrow, so it’s a bit of a worry that they are keeping purse strings so tight

China continues to demand that the U.S. lift all tariffs; meanwhile, Vietnam is trying to satisfy the U.S. through a renewed trans-shipment crackdown and greater caution around currency intervention

All the match-ups in the global trade fight club, plus how central banks are managing headwinds and personnel changes in top posts, feature in our wrap of the week

Finally, here’s how Corbynomics is stalking the race for Britain’s next prime minister

