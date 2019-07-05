20h ago
U.S. Jobs Day, Europe's Worsening Downturn, Corbynomics: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.
Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get send you into the weekend:
- The most-anticipated economic report of the week, on U.S. jobs, could nudge the Federal Reserve to an interest-rate cut at the end of the month; here’s what economists are saying ahead of the release
- German factory orders slumped in May in the latest sign that global trade uncertainty is turning Europe’s temporary slowdown into a more serious downturn.
- It costs little, if any, for the German government to borrow, so it’s a bit of a worry that they are keeping purse strings so tight
- China continues to demand that the U.S. lift all tariffs; meanwhile, Vietnam is trying to satisfy the U.S. through a renewed trans-shipment crackdown and greater caution around currency intervention
- All the match-ups in the global trade fight club, plus how central banks are managing headwinds and personnel changes in top posts, feature in our wrap of the week
- Finally, here’s how Corbynomics is stalking the race for Britain’s next prime minister
To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Fergal O'Brien
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.