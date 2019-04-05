(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help send you into the weekend:

It’s U.S. jobs day -- here’s what to expect

China and the U.S. claimed progress in talks to end their trade war, with President Xi Jinping pushing for a rapid conclusion and President Donald Trump talking up prospects for a “monumental” agreement that may still be some weeks away Bloomberg’s Jenny Leonard explains why despite positive messages from both sides, hopes are fading that China and the U.S. can find mutually beneficial policies

Both of Trump’s apparent picks for open seats on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors have have fond memories of the gold standard Meanwhile, here’s a look at how central banks are seeking new inflation ideas

Professors Sandy Darity and Darrick Hamilton say that “baby bonds” could help the U.S. wealth gap

The European Central Bank will pay banks to lend as it tries to find ways to support economic growth that looks increasingly shaky, according to a survey. And according to James Bianco, the ECB is proving to be bad capitalists

German industrial output rose in February thanks a surge in construction, a rare respite from a barrage of bleak reports pointing to a slump in Europe’s largest economy

Britain recorded its worst productivity performance in five years in 2018, deepening a problem that has plagued the economy since the financial crisis

Finally, here’s our weekly roundup of what happened in the world economy

