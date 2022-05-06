(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The European Central Bank will discuss a rate increase at its June meeting and is likely to also decide on one Its go-slow approach to starting rate hikes is looking ever bolder as its counterparts tighten vigorously

The Bank of England sees two years of economic stagnation and almost 600,000 U.K. job losses as the price for taming inflation

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said there’s evidence that the country has passed the peak of inflation

Poland’s central bank pledged to continue fighting inflation after its rate increase disappointed, while the Czech central bank lifted borrowing costs to the highest level since 1999

Austria’s top energy official said it will take years to wean the country off Russian natural gas

It’s U.S. jobs report day. A labor-market rebalancing is key to a soft-ish landing The latest rise in jobless claims may indicate some moderation in net hiring The Federal Reserve will need to raise short-term interest rates to at least 3.5% to control inflation, according to former Vice Chairman Richard Clarida

Kenya, East Africa’s biggest economy, expects slower expansion this year due to spillovers from the war in Ukraine

Tokyo’s fastest inflation in decades complicates the Bank of Japan’s messaging on inflation and the need for stimulus

The OECD’s top tax official is uncertain over whether governments can keep the timetable for a historic deal

