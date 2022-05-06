May 6, 2022
U.S. Jobs, ECB’s June Rate Hike, Spain’s Inflation Peak: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- The European Central Bank will discuss a rate increase at its June meeting and is likely to also decide on one
- Its go-slow approach to starting rate hikes is looking ever bolder as its counterparts tighten vigorously
- The Bank of England sees two years of economic stagnation and almost 600,000 U.K. job losses as the price for taming inflation
- Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said there’s evidence that the country has passed the peak of inflation
- Poland’s central bank pledged to continue fighting inflation after its rate increase disappointed, while the Czech central bank lifted borrowing costs to the highest level since 1999
- Austria’s top energy official said it will take years to wean the country off Russian natural gas
- It’s U.S. jobs report day. A labor-market rebalancing is key to a soft-ish landing
- The latest rise in jobless claims may indicate some moderation in net hiring
- The Federal Reserve will need to raise short-term interest rates to at least 3.5% to control inflation, according to former Vice Chairman Richard Clarida
- Kenya, East Africa’s biggest economy, expects slower expansion this year due to spillovers from the war in Ukraine
- Tokyo’s fastest inflation in decades complicates the Bank of Japan’s messaging on inflation and the need for stimulus
- The OECD’s top tax official is uncertain over whether governments can keep the timetable for a historic deal
