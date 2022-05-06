(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

  • The European Central Bank will discuss a rate increase at its June meeting and is likely to also decide on one
    • Its go-slow approach to starting rate hikes is looking ever bolder as its counterparts tighten vigorously
  • The Bank of England sees two years of economic stagnation and almost 600,000 U.K. job losses as the price for taming inflation
  • Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said there’s evidence that the country has passed the peak of inflation
  • Poland’s central bank pledged to continue fighting inflation after its rate increase disappointed, while the Czech central bank lifted borrowing costs to the highest level since 1999
  • Austria’s top energy official said it will take years to wean the country off Russian natural gas
  • It’s U.S. jobs report day. A labor-market rebalancing is key to a soft-ish landing
    • The latest rise in jobless claims may indicate some moderation in net hiring
    • The Federal Reserve will need to raise short-term interest rates to at least 3.5% to control inflation, according to former Vice Chairman Richard Clarida
  • Kenya, East Africa’s biggest economy, expects slower expansion this year due to spillovers from the war in Ukraine
  • Tokyo’s fastest inflation in decades complicates the Bank of Japan’s messaging on inflation and the need for stimulus
  • The OECD’s top tax official is uncertain over whether governments can keep the timetable for a historic deal

