1h ago
U.S. Jobs Hole, Global Growth 5.7%, Digital Yuan Apathy: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- The U.S. jobs market remains in a “deep hole” and needs aggressive support to speed its healing, said Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari
- The world economy pushes into 2Q with the U.S. and Europe re-opening to drive growth to an annualized 5.7%, says Bjorn van Roye
- As China moves closer to the world’s first major sovereign digital currency, speculation over the implications has reached a fever pitch
- The prospect of a rebound to 2% yields on the world’s benchmark bond is alive and well
- Australia’s authorities are taking a leaf out of the U.S. playbook in spending to push the economy toward maximum employment
- Bloomberg Economics previews Asia’s weekahead and sees China’s inflation and credit data showing steady recovery momentum
- Investors are about to get a snapshot of price pressures building across the developing world -- the fallout of unprecedented stimulus
- Pakistan is looking to intensify trade with neighbor Afghanistan and countries in Central Asia, as it looks to diversify commerce
- The Tokyo Olympics went off without a hitch. That is, at least, at a test event at the National Stadium in preparation for the main event
- A short drive south of the Acropolis in Athens lies a stretch of coastal property that will be a critical test of the post-pandemic recovery
- Remains of a Chinese rocket landed in the Indian Ocean amid global concern the space program lost control of a giant chunk of debris
