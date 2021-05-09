(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.

  • The U.S. jobs market remains in a “deep hole” and needs aggressive support to speed its healing, said Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari
  • The world economy pushes into 2Q with the U.S. and Europe re-opening to drive growth to an annualized 5.7%, says Bjorn van Roye
  • As China moves closer to the world’s first major sovereign digital currency, speculation over the implications has reached a fever pitch
  • The prospect of a rebound to 2% yields on the world’s benchmark bond is alive and well
  • Australia’s authorities are taking a leaf out of the U.S. playbook in spending to push the economy toward maximum employment
  • Bloomberg Economics previews Asia’s weekahead and sees China’s inflation and credit data showing steady recovery momentum
  • Investors are about to get a snapshot of price pressures building across the developing world -- the fallout of unprecedented stimulus
  • Pakistan is looking to intensify trade with neighbor Afghanistan and countries in Central Asia, as it looks to diversify commerce
  • The Tokyo Olympics went off without a hitch. That is, at least, at a test event at the National Stadium in preparation for the main event
  • A short drive south of the Acropolis in Athens lies a stretch of coastal property that will be a critical test of the post-pandemic recovery
  • Remains of a Chinese rocket landed in the Indian Ocean amid global concern the space program lost control of a giant chunk of debris

