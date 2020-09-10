(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

  • The number of U.S. workers who voluntarily left their jobs in July increased to a five-month high, indicating more Americans are becoming sanguine about their prospects of finding a new position as the economy recovers
  • The U.S. enters the final stages of a battle over fiscal stimulus with the Senate poised to vote Thursday on whether to advance a slimmed-down Republican-crafted pandemic relief bill
  • Canadians are evenly split on whether their government should reduce its Covid-inflated budget deficit, as Justin Trudeau prepares to push the nation deeper into debt
  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is sidelining his austerity-focused economy minister in negotiations with lawmakers and putting a trusted general to improve relations with congress as he seeks to pass key reforms
  • Peruvian lawmakers presented a motion to remove Finance Minister Maria Antonieta Alva from her post, alleging she didn’t do enough to prevent an economic slump during the pandemic
  • Following signs of downturn in previous weeks, the latest readings show activity stabilizing across most advanced economies, though still far from pre-Covid levels, according to Bloomberg Economics gauges
  • European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to face questions over the weak economy and stronger euro in her press conference after the policy decision
    • Bloomberg Economics says Lagarde may signal monetary policy could be loosened further by the end of the year
  • The Bank of Japan will opt for stability and keep policy unchanged next week, according to surveyed analysts

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.