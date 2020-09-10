1h ago
U.S. Jobs Optimism, Senate Vote, Canada Budget Deficit: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The number of U.S. workers who voluntarily left their jobs in July increased to a five-month high, indicating more Americans are becoming sanguine about their prospects of finding a new position as the economy recovers
- The U.S. enters the final stages of a battle over fiscal stimulus with the Senate poised to vote Thursday on whether to advance a slimmed-down Republican-crafted pandemic relief bill
- Canadians are evenly split on whether their government should reduce its Covid-inflated budget deficit, as Justin Trudeau prepares to push the nation deeper into debt
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is sidelining his austerity-focused economy minister in negotiations with lawmakers and putting a trusted general to improve relations with congress as he seeks to pass key reforms
- Peruvian lawmakers presented a motion to remove Finance Minister Maria Antonieta Alva from her post, alleging she didn’t do enough to prevent an economic slump during the pandemic
- Following signs of downturn in previous weeks, the latest readings show activity stabilizing across most advanced economies, though still far from pre-Covid levels, according to Bloomberg Economics gauges
- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to face questions over the weak economy and stronger euro in her press conference after the policy decision
- Bloomberg Economics says Lagarde may signal monetary policy could be loosened further by the end of the year
- The Bank of Japan will opt for stability and keep policy unchanged next week, according to surveyed analysts
