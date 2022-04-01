Apr 1, 2022
U.S. Jobs Report, British Pessimism, EU Energy Costs: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- It’s U.S. jobs report day. The stars are aligning for strong results, according to Bloomberg Economics
- A near-record 49% of U.S. small-business owners said they raised worker compensation in March
- Consumers are saving their higher wages amid increasing geopolitical uncertainty and rising inflation
- U.K. business confidence collapsed to a 17-month low since the war in Ukraine, and many firms are putting investment plans on hold
- Millions in the U.K. could fall into poverty as household energy prices hit a record and a payroll tax increase comes into force
- An emergency increase to welfare payments during the pandemic helped reduce Britain’s income gap
- Bloomberg Economics estimates the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine will cost eurozone consumers about 230 billion euros this year
- Russia aims to keep supplying gas to Europe even as it demands payment in rubles, President Vladimir Putin said
- Asia’s manufacturing resurgence softened as factories saw worsening supply shortages and soaring costs
- Australia named Michele Bullock as the Reserve Bank’s first female deputy governor
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.