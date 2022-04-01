(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

It’s U.S. jobs report day. The stars are aligning for strong results, according to Bloomberg Economics A near-record 49% of U.S. small-business owners said they raised worker compensation in March Consumers are saving their higher wages amid increasing geopolitical uncertainty and rising inflation

U.K. business confidence collapsed to a 17-month low since the war in Ukraine, and many firms are putting investment plans on hold

Millions in the U.K. could fall into poverty as household energy prices hit a record and a payroll tax increase comes into force An emergency increase to welfare payments during the pandemic helped reduce Britain’s income gap

Bloomberg Economics estimates the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine will cost eurozone consumers about 230 billion euros this year

Russia aims to keep supplying gas to Europe even as it demands payment in rubles, President Vladimir Putin said

Asia’s manufacturing resurgence softened as factories saw worsening supply shortages and soaring costs

Australia named Michele Bullock as the Reserve Bank’s first female deputy governor

