Apr 2, 2021
U.S. Jobs Report, China Investment, Vietnam FX Watch: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- A blowout Good Friday jobs gain is in the cards if consensus is right. It sees a 660,000 increase in payrolls in March -- up from 379,000 in February
- Here’s what Bloomberg Economics’ Carl Riccadonna and Yelena Shulyatyeva are watching
- What President Joe Biden touted as a historic U.S. federal investment program that will position the country to win the global innovation race still leaves it well behind China’s continuing giant infrastructure upgrading campaign
- U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai raised concerns about Vietnam’s currency practices during a virtual meeting on Thursday with the country’s trade minister
- The No. 2 official of the International Monetary Fund is optimistic that the Group of 20 largest economies next week will agree to extend debt relief to low-income nations through the end of this year
The IMF is preparing to give its member countries the biggest resource injection in its history, $650 billion, to boost global liquidity and help emerging and low-income nations deal with mounting debt and Covid-19. Here’s what you need to know
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.