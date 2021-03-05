Mar 5, 2021
U.S. Jobs Report, Dovish Powell, Brazil Warning: Eco day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.
It’s U.S. jobs report day:
While the January report raised serious questions about labor market momentum heading into the new year, data reported in the interim reaffirm that a heady rebound is indeed underway, according to Bloomberg Economics
- Clerks in the U.S. Senate finished reading the entire coronavirus relief early Friday morning after a session that began Thursday afternoon
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded a gentle word of caution to the bond market that he’s watching the jump higher in long-term interest rates, but stopped well short of trying to rein them in
- The market may test the Fed chairman before the next policy meeting in two weeks
Political rifts and escalating inflation in Brazil risk hampering the economic recovery, according to Jose Berenguer, head of corporate and investment banking at XP Inc., the country’s biggest brokerage
China set a conservative economic growth target of above 6% for the year, well below what economists forecast, and outlined ongoing fiscal support to keep the recovery going
It pledged to solve the housing problem in large cities after the pandemic spurred a rush to real estate in the biggest hubs, pushing home affordability there to the worst ever
It rolled out a roadmap to boost crop production, highlighting concerns over food security after the country imported record amounts of meat, corn and soybeans last year
- The European Central Bank will step up its pace of emergency asset purchases to counter rising bond yields that risk hurting growth prospects in the euro area, according to economists
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.