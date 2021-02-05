53m ago
U.S. Jobs Report, Fed Far From Goals, Vaccine Tracker: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
It’s jobs report day in the U.S. and Canada
- The divergent tracks of America’s “K-shaped” economic recovery will be broadly evident, according to Bloomberg Economics
- The Senate voted to adopt a budget blueprint for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion virus relief package
- Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George said the central bank was still “far away” from its goals and it was premature to debate scaling back bond buying
- U.S. financial regulators determined that the infrastructure of stock and commodity markets remained “resilient” during the volatility in trading seen in recent weeks
- Globally, the economy’s recovery risks being dampened or even derailed by the lag in coronavirus vaccinations for poorer nations
- Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker shows 4.54 million doses were given on average across the world each day over the last week, but the U.S. and U.K. make up about 40%
- India’s central bank kept interest rates on hold, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government unveiled an expansionary budget
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.