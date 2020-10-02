7h ago
U.S. Jobs Report, Manhattan Homes, Brazil Spending: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The last U.S. jobs report before November’s presidential election is projected to show a sharp deceleration in labor-market gains, suggesting the winner will inherit an increasingly shaky economic rebound
- U.S. stimulus talks remain on life support after the House passed a Democrat-only $2.2 trillion package that did nothing to bridge the gap with Republicans
- For Manhattan home sales, it’s beginning to look a lot like 2009. Unsold listings in the third quarter surged to 9,319, a level not seen since the midst of the global financial crisis 11 years ago
- Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who rose to power by painting himself a fiscal bulldog, is suddenly pushing to ramp up social spending, leaving markets startled and budget experts confounded
- The number of insolvency filings in Canada plunged to the lowest level since 1997 as massive cash injections from the federal government kept households afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic
- Argentina reduced taxes on its huge global soy exports Thursday in an effort to boost dollar inflows at a time when the central bank’s reserves have plunged to the lowest level in nearly four years
- Consumer prices in the 19-nation euro area fell more than economists forecast in September, keeping up pressure on the European Central Bank as it debates whether to add stimulus to support the recovery from the coronavirus recession
