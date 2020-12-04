Dec 4, 2020
U.S. Jobs Report, Stimulus Prospects, Chile Savings: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend:
- It’s U.S. jobs report day
- U.S. hiring in November probably narrowly missed the brunt of lockdowns, according Bloomberg Economics
- Prospects for a pandemic relief package before the end of the year grew substantially as senior Republicans warmed to the idea of using a $908 billion proposal from a bipartisan group of lawmakers as a basis for a deal.
- The Senate confirmed Christopher Waller to serve on the Federal Reserve Board, but the status of President Donald Trump’s second nominee, Judy Shelton, remained in limbo amid opposition from Democrats and some Republicans
- U.S. short-term market interest rates appear poised to collapse toward zero during the first half of 2021 because of a supply-demand imbalance, an outcome the Fed is likely to take action against, Bank of America Corp. strategists said
- Chilean lawmakers gave their final congressional approval to a bill allowing workers to tap their retirement savings for a second time this year in a move that’s seen leading to $19 billion in new withdrawals
