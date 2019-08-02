(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help send you into the weekend:

Friday’s U.S. jobs report will cap a blockbuster week for the world economy; here’s all that’s happened so far

Beijing pledged to pledged to respond if the U.S. insists on adding extra tariffs to the remainder of Chinese imports, after President Donald Trump’s abrupt escalation of the trade war

The escalation has left the global economy, already forecast to post the weakest growth since the financial crisis, bracing for a fresh blow Meanwhile, July data have sent a U.S. gauge of new exports into the red zone on the Bloomberg Trade Tracker, joining a doom-and-gloom theme; Bloomberg Economics updates its analysis of trade-war costs

There’s a “significant possibility” of a no-deal Brexit that will leave Britons paying more for food and petrol, according to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney. Still, Carney won’t be able to play the savior if the U.K. leaves the European Union with no deal at the end of October

Asia’s other trade conflict -- that between Japan and South Korea -- also just escalated

Finally, here’s our catchup of what happened in the world economy this week

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.