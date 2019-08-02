Aug 2, 2019
U.S. Jobs Report, Trade Latest, Carney’s Brexit Warning: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help send you into the weekend:
- Friday’s U.S. jobs report will cap a blockbuster week for the world economy; here’s all that’s happened so far
- Beijing pledged to pledged to respond if the U.S. insists on adding extra tariffs to the remainder of Chinese imports, after President Donald Trump’s abrupt escalation of the trade war
- The escalation has left the global economy, already forecast to post the weakest growth since the financial crisis, bracing for a fresh blow
- Meanwhile, July data have sent a U.S. gauge of new exports into the red zone on the Bloomberg Trade Tracker, joining a doom-and-gloom theme; Bloomberg Economics updates its analysis of trade-war costs
- There’s a “significant possibility” of a no-deal Brexit that will leave Britons paying more for food and petrol, according to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.
- Still, Carney won’t be able to play the savior if the U.K. leaves the European Union with no deal at the end of October
- Asia’s other trade conflict -- that between Japan and South Korea -- also just escalated
- Finally, here’s our catchup of what happened in the world economy this week
