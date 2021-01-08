(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend:

U.S. job growth probably suffered a sharp slowdown in December, with further weakness expected until Covid-19 vaccines reach a larger swath of Americans and restore broader economic activity

The Federal Reserve may begin paring back its bond-buying program as soon as the end of this year, Philadelphia Fed chief Patrick Harker said

The Swiss National Bank foresees a profit of 21 billion francs ($24 billion) for 2020, due to investment in gold and foreign currencies

The U.S. will suspend a plan to hit $1.3 billion of French goods with tariffs in retaliation for the European country’s tax on the revenue of global tech companies -- many of them American -- de-escalating the transatlantic trade dispute. Meantime, the U.S. trade deficit widened to the second-largest on record in November

A week on from Brexit, many truckers are still warning of chaos as they struggle to adjust to the new paperwork required by Britain’s departure from the European Union

Global demand for Chinese goods has been so strong recently it’s creating a shortage of containers and driving up shipping costs, potentially impeding the nation’s exports in coming months

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s bet that a less-stringent state of emergency will limit the economic damage of virus containment runs the risk of compounding the pain if it proves insufficient

