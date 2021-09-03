Sep 3, 2021
U.S. Jobs, States Dole Out Cash, Biden Package: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Friday’s jobs report will deliver the latest read on the health of the labor market as Fed officials debate winding down monetary support. Sprint or stumble? Bloomberg Economics previews the report
- Senator Joe Manchin is demanding a “strategic pause” in action on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, potentially imperiling the $3.5 trillion tax and spending package that Democratic leaders plan to push through Congress this fall
- States are doling out cash to college kids, theaters, renters and police officers as they figure out how to spend nearly $200 billion of direct aid provided in Biden’s American Rescue Plan
- Why inflation is scaring Latin America, if not the Fed
- Mexico’s heightened efforts to curb passage from south of its border is leading to harsh treatment of migrants
- Justin Trudeau’s would-be successor is making gains with his tax and housing plan for Canada
- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s surprise decision to step down as leader points to the failure of his bet that limiting the impact of Covid-19 on the economy would secure him popular support and time to flesh out his green and digital goals
- More than 1 billion Asians are set to join the global middle class by 2030, according to a new study that predicts the pandemic will prove just a temporary pause in the world economy’s great demographic shift
- Finally: Forget finance. Supply-chain management is the pandemic era’s must-have MBA degree
