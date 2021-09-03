(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Friday’s jobs report will deliver the latest read on the health of the labor market as Fed officials debate winding down monetary support. Sprint or stumble? Bloomberg Economics previews the report

Senator Joe Manchin is demanding a “strategic pause” in action on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, potentially imperiling the $3.5 trillion tax and spending package that Democratic leaders plan to push through Congress this fall

States are doling out cash to college kids, theaters, renters and police officers as they figure out how to spend nearly $200 billion of direct aid provided in Biden’s American Rescue Plan

Why inflation is scaring Latin America, if not the Fed

Mexico’s heightened efforts to curb passage from south of its border is leading to harsh treatment of migrants

Justin Trudeau’s would-be successor is making gains with his tax and housing plan for Canada

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s surprise decision to step down as leader points to the failure of his bet that limiting the impact of Covid-19 on the economy would secure him popular support and time to flesh out his green and digital goals

More than 1 billion Asians are set to join the global middle class by 2030, according to a new study that predicts the pandemic will prove just a temporary pause in the world economy’s great demographic shift

Finally: Forget finance. Supply-chain management is the pandemic era’s must-have MBA degree

