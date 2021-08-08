1h ago
U.S. Jobs Stir Taper, China Exports, Indonesia Risks: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- U.S. employment charged ahead in July, and Bloomberg Economics reckons the report showed a labor market on track to meet the Fed’s “substantial further progress” test
- China’s export growth slowed in July, though weakness wasn’t as pronounced as the headline reading suggests, says BE’s David Qu
- Slow stimulus threatens Indonesia’s recovery as smaller firms that are the backbone of the economy have been kept waiting for funds
- Singapore will recalibrate its foreign worker policies to balance between remaining accepting of those from overseas, and addressing economic and social concerns
- The world-beating rally in China’s sovereign bonds fueled by policy easing bets may have some ways to go, but inflation data this week could provide a reason to slow the bullish momentum
- A slow-going Senate debate over a broad $550 billion infrastructure package spilled into Sunday and could go on for days
- Bloomberg previews the week ahead, with U.S. consumer prices likely rising in July at the slowest pace in five months
- Malaysia eased virus restrictions for those who have completed the full vaccination regime as authorities seek to re-open the economy. Meantime, Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered officials on outer islands to take immediate actions to stem an increase in cases
- Consumer sentiment in India stayed put near a record low in July, according to a Reserve Bank of India survey
- ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann warned that inflation in the euro area could pick up faster than expected
- The pound is about to enter a new era of strength against the euro, thanks to the Bank of England’s hawkish turn
- Canadian executives are bracing for an election that’s expected to be called within weeks. Their concern isn’t what political leaders will say on the campaign trail. It’s what they won’t
- While many countries saw a major domestic spending boost during the health emergency, Saudi Arabia’s an outlier because its above-forecast growth can’t be attributed to stimulus
