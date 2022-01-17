(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley tested positive on Sunday for Covid-19, according to a statement from the agency.

Milley, who is vaccinated and has received the booster shot, has mild symptoms and is working remotely, said Colonel Dave Butler, a spokesman for the Joint Chiefs, in a statement. Milley’s last contact with President Joe Biden was on Jan. 12 at a funeral. He had tested negative prior to attending the funeral and each day after until Sunday, according Butler.

All other of the joint chiefs tested negative besides one, Butler said in the statement. The other person who tested positive wasn’t identified.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.