(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Washington awarded $500 million in damages to the family of Otto Warmbier, a student who died after being detained by North Korea for more than 17 months.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed in April against the North Korean government by Warmbier’s parents, Fred and Cynthia Warmbier, accusing it of torture. North Korea didn’t contest the case, raising the possibility that it would refuse to pay the judgment.

Warmbier was a University of Virginia junior on a group tour when he was seized by North Korean authorities. He was returned to the U.S. in a comatose state -- brain dead, blind and deaf. He died less than a week after he was sent home.

