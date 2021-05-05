1h ago
U.S. Judge Blocks CDC’s Nationwide Eviction Moratorium
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. judge in Washington blocked a nationwide moratorium on evictions established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said the agency exceeded its authority by issuing a broad moratorium on evictions across all rental properties. “The CDC order must be set aside,” the judge wrote in a 20-page opinion on Wednesday morning.
