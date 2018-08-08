U.S. Judge Keeps Halt on Immigrant Deportations in Place for Now

(Bloomberg) -- The federal judge overseeing the reunification of migrant families separated at the U.S. border is keeping in place his order temporarily barring the Trump administration from deporting parents and children.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw said at a hearing Wednesday in San Diego that he will issue a written ruling later on separate requests by lawyers representing the children to let them file asylum claims and attorneys for the parents to pause deportation proceedings long enough to let the adults review their legal options.

Sabraw initially halted deportations on July 16 after he’d ordered the government to return more than 2,500 children taken from their parents as part of President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” border crossing crackdown. Hundreds of children still haven’t been matched with their parents.

Lawyers for the government argued Wednesday that a continuing halt to removals was hindering the work of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Justice Department lawyer Scott Stewart urged the judge to rule quickly.

"The government would like resolution," Stewart said. "This is really beginning to hamper ICE operations. They’re facing unrest at at least one facility where folks either want to be removed or released."

