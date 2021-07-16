(Bloomberg) -- The immigration policy of the departed Trump administration struck a major blow on Friday to the hopes of almost 650,000 Dreamers fighting to stay in the country.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen of Houston ruled that the federal program known as DACA, which prevents deportation and provides work permits to undocumented immigrants brought into the country as children, was implemented unconstitutionally by the Obama administration.

In his ruling, Hanen said it would be too disruptive to the lives of Dreamers currently participating in the program to end it immediately. He ordered the government to continue renewing permits for current enrollees and to not reject any renewals because of his order, while he gives Congress and the administration time to figure out how to cure the legal defects that undermined the program.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.