U.S. Judge Says Initial Coin Offering Covered by Securities Law

(Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors won a key legal victory when a judge ruled that U.S. securities laws cover initial coin offerings.

In what is believed to be the first criminal case of its kind, a federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, refused to dismiss the case of a man charged with promoting digital currencies backed by investments in real estate and diamonds that prosecutors said didn’t exist.

U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie in New York agreed with the government on Tuesday that an initial coin offering is a security for purposes of federal criminal law.

