(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge laced into PG&E Corp. for its resistance to his demands that the utility adopt stricter wildfire safety measures.“If ever there was a corporation that deserved to go to prison it is PG&E for the people it killed in California,” U.S. District Judge William Alsup said during a virtual hearing. “PG&E is a recalcitrant criminal and I’m going to do everything within my power to protect the people of California from further crimes and further destruction by PG&E.”

The San Francisco judge oversees the bankrupt company’s criminal probation stemming from a conviction for safety violations after a fatal gas pipeline explosion in 2010.

He said Thursday he’s giving PG&E a chance to persuade him to modify or withdraw his recent order directing the company to hire, on its own payroll, an in-house team to spot-check the work of contractors who trim vegetation at risk of causing wildfires, and to take other safety measures.

