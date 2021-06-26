(Bloomberg) -- Centene Corp. sold $1.8 billion of junk bonds with a record-low coupon for the high-yield market in a sign that investor demand for debt is making cheap financing ever more available to speculative-grade borrowers.

The health-care company priced its sale Thursday with a yield of 2.45%, said a person with knowledge of the matter. That’s an all-time low for a U.S. junk bond maturing in seven years or longer, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

High-yield spreads have tightened to levels not seen since June 2007 amid a relentless rally in speculative-grade debt. Investors are still pouring money into the sector as they search for yield in an era of historically low rates. Average junk-bond yields stand at 3.89%, just five basis points from their all-time low.

Centene’s bonds are rated one notch below investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings. Earlier price discussions were for a yield between 2.45% and 2.625%.

Companies have sold $8.6 billion of junk-rated debt this week to bring total volume for June to $34 billion. Investors have made a beeline to new bond offerings this year, while low funding costs and a rise in oil prices have encouraged companies to seek debt financing. The market has rallied despite some concerns among investors that inflation will pick up and undercut the value of bonds.

Junk-rated borrowers of all stripes sold a record amount of notes in May, and even first-time issuers have found highly receptive buyers. Square Inc. last month raised $2 billion in its debut after raking in $6 billion of orders.

