(Bloomberg) -- U.S. junk-bond investors have withdrawn cash from funds that invest in the asset class for the sixth straight week as they continue to exhibit caution surrounding the pace of monetary policy tightening and geopolitical unrest.

Data from Refinitiv Lipper show an outflow of about $3.6 billion for the week ended Feb. 16, driving the six-week total of withdrawals to $16.7 billion. That’s the most since more than $19 billion of exits were recorded in early 2020 when the pandemic first bore down, according to the data.

It’s not just investors that have been tepid, companies have also been more selective when it comes to borrowing. This year’s supply of new high-yield bonds of about $32 billion is down sharply from the more than $73 billion issued by this time in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The last junk offering to hit the U.S. market priced a week ago as riskier issuers are finding it increasingly difficult to sell bonds.

Companies from McAfee Corp. to Prince International Corp. have even opted to shift proposed financing plans to leveraged loans from high-yield notes in the middle of syndication, siphoning volume away from the junk-bond primary market. They’ve done so to capitalize on scorching demand for loans, which has skyrocketed as investors try to shield themselves from inflation and rising rates.

At least $14.5 billion of cash has poured into funds that invest in U.S. leveraged loans so far this year, according to Refinitiv Lipper, including an influx of about $1.8 billion in the most recent reporting period.

U.S. junk bonds have returned negative 4.20% to investors so far this year, according to Bloomberg index data, while leveraged loans have returned 0.17%, the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Total Return Index shows.

To be sure, KKR & Co. is urging investors to seize opportunities in U.S. corporate debt markets created by the downturn from the Fed’s monetary tightening. “Rotate into credit now,” Chris Sheldon, co-head of credit and markets at KKR, wrote in a report viewed by Bloomberg News. “As the rate volatility plays through the market segment, we think high yield could become more attractive very quickly.”

