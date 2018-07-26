U.S. Labels China the World's Most Protectionist Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Dennis Shea said China is the “most protectionist” economy of all at a meeting of the World Trade Organization in Geneva.

Shea said China has failed to introduce reforms to make its economy more open to market forces and the harm that is doing can “no longer tolerated.

China’s approach to international trade is a “zero-sum game,” he added.

To contact the reporter on this story: Bryce Baschuk in Geneva at bbaschuk2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alan Crawford at acrawford6@bloomberg.net, Ben Sills

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.