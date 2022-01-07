(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. employees at a Mesa, Arizona, store will vote this month on unionization, a regional director of the U.S. labor board ordered Friday. Mail-in ballots will be sent out Jan. 14 and are due back Jan. 28, according to her ruling.

As it did in New York, the company opposed letting employees vote store-by-store, arguing that any vote in Arizona should involve the combined workforce of at least 14 facilities in the region. The regional director rejected that argument.

