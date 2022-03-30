(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

The U.S. labor market has adapted to reflect a shift to heavier spending on goods, pushing up wages and reshuffling the workforce in a way that’s unlikely to reverse any time soon

U.S. trade chief Katherine Tai said it was time to forget about changing China’s behavior and instead take a more defensive posture toward the world’s second-biggest economy Brad Setser, an adviser to Tai who’s called for cracking down on countries seen as undervaluing their currencies, is leaving the Biden administration.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he’s open to a half-point move in May

Chile’s central bank signaled future rate hikes will be smaller -- a sign policy makers are nearing the end of their aggressive tightening cycle

Confidence in the euro-area economy fell to the weakest level in a year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fanned fears of rising prices European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde urged governments and investors to make funding available to strengthen Europe’s resilience Spanish inflation surged at the fastest rate in almost four decades

Germany triggered an emergency plan to brace for a potential Russian gas cutoff Its faces a “considerable risk” of lower output and possibly even a recession because of its high dependency on Russian energy, according to a panel of advisers to Chancellor Olaf Scholz Surging energy costs mean inflation will break records in Germany and the recovery from the pandemic will be delayed as consumers tighten their belts and industry grapples with surging input costs, Bloomberg Economics says

China’s economy is bracing for an even bigger slowdown as fears of an expanding lockdown in Shanghai and the spread of omicron elsewhere continue to grow Borrowing by Chinese businesses plunged in the first quarter and interest rates on loans surged to a record, according to China Beige Book International

Bloomberg Economics cut its Japan growth forecast for 2022 as oil prices move higher after the omicron surge already hit consumer activity

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.