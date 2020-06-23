(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Transportation Department failed to coordinate a national aviation preparedness plan for communicable disease outbreaks that a federal watchdog recommended in 2015 during the Ebola outbreak, a government oversight agency said.

The lack of such a plan undermined the ability of public health and aviation officials to coordinate their response to the Covid-19 pandemic and provide consistent guidance to airlines and airports, according to the Government Accountability Office released Tuesday.

“Not only could such a plan provide a mechanism for the public-health and aviation sectors to coordinate to more effectively prevent and control a communicable disease threat, it could also help minimize unnecessary disruptions to the national aviation system, disruptions that to date have been significant,” the GAO said in the report.

The Transportation Department didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The GAO said Transportation Department officials agree that having a national plan would be valuable, but said federal health and security agencies are better positioned to take the lead role.

