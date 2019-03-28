(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The slaughter of 50 people at a New Zealand mosque this month by a white-supremacist gunman set off a new round of debate about whether white nationalist violence should be treated like Islamic terror. The discussion has covered various practical and theoretical topics but is missing a key element: the legal structure for dealing with the two is different.

The legal side of the war on terror has been conducted through the U.S. material support statute, a draconian law that punishes aid to or affiliation with designated terrorist organizations.

But the only terrorists covered by the law are those who belong to specific foreign-based organizations listed by the State Department. That includes al-Qaeda, Islamic State and many other groups, most of them Islamic. It doesn’t include any white supremacist groups.

Until any part of that equation changes, the legal weapons available to fight violent white supremacy can’t come close to those that have been trained on Islamic terrorist groups.

The material support statute allows the U.S. government to take steps against terrorists and their associates that other democracies mostly wouldn’t touch.

It doesn’t merely outlaw acts of terror, but forbids any form of meaningful support to the listed groups.

The meaning of support can include joining a terrorist organization without actually doing anything violent. Supplemented by a ban on conspiracy to offer material support, it can extend to merely trying to join such a group.

Even self-association — the kind practiced by self-radicalizing jihadists who swear loyalty to Islamic State without any other contact with the group — can count as material support.

The breadth of the law is one reason that the U.S. hasn’t had a public conversation like the ones going on in Europe about how to handle citizens returning from enlistments with Islamic State after the collapse of the caliphate. In the U.S., unlike Europe, Islamic State returnees could be criminally charged with supporting the terrorist group, and imprisoned if found guilty. As a result, none is trying to return, at least not openly.

All this makes the material support statute useful in fighting terror. But the law also threatens freedom of speech and association.

The Supreme Court has held that while anyone is free to advocate for al-Qaeda or Islamic State viewpoints on an independent basis, free-speech rights are forfeited by advocacy that’s coordinated with either group. That’s true even for advocacy of peaceful conduct.

Applying the material support law to white supremacists would require the State Department to designate specific foreign groups as terrorist organizations. Then the law’s reach would extend to Americans who associate with the group and materially support it.

That’s not impossible to imagine. There are far-right groups outside the U.S. that have engaged in terrorist acts.

But for the moment, most white supremacists seem to be identifying with a movement and certain figures in it, like the Norwegian killer Anders Breivik. They don’t seem to be identifying with specific organizations of the kind that the State Department designates. That makes the material support law a poor fit.

A new law could build on the material support model and cover domestic groups. But that might not work, either, since the white supremacist terrorists don’t tend to belong to domestic organizations.

Could the idea of material support be extended to supporting an ideology like white supremacy, not a group? Not without stumbling over constitutional problems even more serious than those raised by the material support law.

If supporting an ideology rather than an organization could be made a crime, that would undercut the U.S. version of freedom of speech.

All ideas are protected under U.S. free-speech jurisprudence, even dangerous ones. According to the landmark 1969 Supreme Court case Brandenburg v. Ohio, speech can ordinarily be prohibited only where the speaker intends to incite imminent violence and is actually likely to incite that violence.

The material support statute goes further. Speech that’s coordinated with a designated foreign terror group can be punished even when it doesn’t incite imminent violence. That’s true even if the speech is made by an American in the U.S.

When circumstances are thought to demand it, free-speech law usually bends to accommodate public demand. That could eventually happen in the case of domestic white supremacist terror.

We’re not there quite yet, however. And Americans should want to protect free speech while protecting themselves. As the material support statute shows, once the public starts worrying about a threat, it becomes easier to limit freedom in the name of defending it.

To contact the author of this story: Noah Feldman at nfeldman7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Jonathan Landman at jlandman4@bloomberg.net

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of law at Harvard University and was a clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter. His books include “The Three Lives of James Madison: Genius, Partisan, President.”

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.