(Bloomberg) -- Members of the U.S. Congress reintroduced a measure defending Hong Kong’s autonomy, in a bipartisan response to this week’s protests against the city’s move to allow extradition to mainland China.

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act is co-sponsored by U.S. senators and House members of both parties, and has the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The bipartisan bill would require the U.S. State Department to certify Hong Kong’s autonomy every year to affirm that the city merits special treatment under the U.S. Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992. Among other provisions, the measure threatens to freeze the U.S. assets of individuals involved in forcibly removing people from Hong Kong.

“As over 1 million Hong Kongers take to the streets protesting amendments to the territory’s extradition law, the U.S. must send a strong message that we stand with those peacefully advocating for freedom and the rule of law and against Beijing’s growing interference in Hong Kong affairs,” Marco Rubio, a Republican Florida senator and one of the bill’s co-sponsors, said in a statement.

The bill is co-sponsored by Republican Jim Risch, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who said he is considering holding a vote on the bill in his committee.

