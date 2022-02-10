(Bloomberg) -- House and Senate lawmakers are competing to get their proposals to ban stock trading by members of Congress to the front of a lengthening lineup of legislation.

Momentum for some sort of restriction on trading by lawmakers has built rapidly over the past month and drawn backing from progressive Democrats and conservative Republicans alike.

“The vast majority of voters know that it’s the right thing that needs to be done,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters Thursday. “I would argue that many members know that it’s the right thing to be done.”

The New York progressive joined fellow Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi and Senators Jeff Merkley and Sherrod Brown to promote the bill they introduced last March. It would prohibit members of Congress and senior staff from buying and selling individual stocks, commodities, derivatives and certain other investments and bar them from serving on corporate boards while in office.

Its one proposal in a crowded field of them in both chambers.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Republican Senator Steve Daines of Montana introduced a bill Wednesday that would ban members of Congress and their spouses from owning and trading individual stocks, bonds, commodities and other securities. Representatives Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington, and Matt Rosendale, a Montana Republican, introduced the House version.

At some point the more than half-dozen proposals will have to be narrowed down to one piece of legislation. That will mean negotiating how far-reaching the restrictions will be, including deciding whether to ban ownership of individual securities, require stocks be put in a blind trust and whether to include spouses or other family members.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has retreated from her previous opposition to a ban on stock trading, said this week she wants to include the federal judiciary in whatever legislation emerges.

In one illustration of the multiple approaches, Ocasio-Cortez said she is “deeply supportive of including spouses,” even though the proposal she is co-sponsoring does not. The authors said they are open to an amendment that would do so, as well as others.

Merkley said authors of the various bills in the Senate have already been discussing how to create a consolidated bill, though there are “differences of opinions on some of the details.”

Current law, known as the Stock Act, prohibits members of Congress from using nonpublic information gleaned in the course of their duties for personal benefit and requires disclosure of securities trades by members, spouses or dependent children of more than $1,000. Critics say the law is too easily skirted, the disclosure requirements too loosely enforced and the penalties too lenient.

Although some lawmakers have begun to express skepticism about restricting stock trading, proponents are trying to move rapidly.

Democratic Senators Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Mark Kelly of Arizona introduced a bill to ban lawmakers and their families, including spouses and dependent children, from buying and trading individual stock while in office. The stock portfolios would be placed in a blind trust.

“This is not a highly complex area of law,” Ossoff said Thursday on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power With David Westin.” “We do not need to spend weeks and weeks and weeks agonizing over this. This is going to be a six or seven page bill when all is said and done.”

