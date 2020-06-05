(Bloomberg) -- The Trump Administration, in the latest move ratcheting up tensions in U.S.-China trade, said Friday that the nation had continued to violate airlines’ rights by limiting flights and ordered new limits on Chinese carriers.

Responding to a move by China on Thursday to limit U.S. airlines to one flight per week each, the U.S. Department of Transportation said it would only permit two flights a week in total from Chinese airlines.

The latest action would reduce the number of flights to and from the U.S. by the four Chinese carriers that had continued those routes after severe schedule reductions due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The agency on Wednesday had said it would ban flights from China’s airlines unless that country began allowing U.S. carriers to resume routes to that nation. The earlier action had permitted one flight by China for each one it allowed by a U.S. carrier.

The order’s impact is effectively the same as the one issued Wednesday, which would have permitted one Chinese-airline flight for each one that nation granted to U.S. carriers. Two U.S. airlines have been seeking to reenter the Chinese market this month.

