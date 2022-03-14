(Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks resumed a steep selloff on Monday, following an 18% rout last week, as concerns about Beijing’s close relationship with Russia added to losses spurred by a Chinese crackdown on tech giants and the growing risk of U.S. delistings.

American depositary receipts of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and rival JD.com Inc. both dropped about 5% in U.S. premarket trading, while Pinduoduo Inc. tumbled 9%. Search-engine operator Baidu Inc. fell 7%. Through Friday’s close, Alibaba had fallen 27% this year, taking its shares to the lowest level since August 2016.

Today’s slump followed a report that Russia has asked China for military assistance for its war in Ukraine. Traders worry that Beijing’s potential overture toward Vladimir Putin could bring global backlash against Chinese firms, and even sanctions.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks American depository receipts of Chinese firms, fell 10% on Friday to close at the lowest level since September 2015. The gauge posted its fourth straight week of losses -- the longest stretch since October -- amid renewed regulatory concerns.

Investors in technology stocks that are valued on future growth expectations are also closely watching the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike cycle, expected to kick off this week with a 25 basis-points move.

