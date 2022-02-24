(Bloomberg) -- U.S. leveraged loans have been a relatively safe haven in corporate credit for months, but prices have plunged as strain emanating from the conflict in Ukraine continues to show in the market.

A key price index fell 0.46% to 97.58 Thursday, its lowest level since April 2, as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to order a military attack on Ukraine weighed on a multitude of asset classes. The index move represents the biggest single-day drop on a percentage basis since June 2020.

Loans have been able to resist geopolitical-driven volatility until recently, supported by over $15 billion of cash that has poured into funds that buy the risky debt this year as investors seek protection against inflation.

Secondary loan prices had soared to the highest level since 2007 just last month thanks to strong demand, but they’ve been on a steady slide downward for the past few weeks. However, since Federal Reserve officials signaled on Thursday that they still intend to raise interest rates next month, prices in the floating-rate asset class could recover as investors seek to capitalize on rising rates.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.