(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. lost its bid to extradite a British man over allegations he helped hijack an American citizen’s identity to steal $8.5 million in crypto assets while he was a teenager.

Corey De Rose’s extradition would be “unjust and, or, oppressive” and “disproportionate in relation to the human rights act,” a London judge ruled on Monday. De Rose’s lawyers had argued against his extradition on mental health grounds.

Rose, 22-years-old, is accused of helping hack into a U.S. citizen’s crypto wallet and transferring the digital currency to him and his alleged co-conspirators in 2017. He received 108.18 Bitcoins, valued at around $300,000 at the time, lawyers for the U.S. said during last year’s trial.

They alleged he was part of a wider team of hackers called “The Community” which is said to have hijacked U.S. identities to steal over $50 million in cryptocurrencies between 2017 and 2018. The U.S. hasn’t yet said if it will appeal the ruling.

The U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service and De Rose’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

