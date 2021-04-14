(Bloomberg) -- Between lockdowns, purchases shifting online and crowded spaces being avoided during Covid-19, America’s malls have taken a financial hit.

Greenbriar Mall in southwest Atlanta is among them. One of the country’s oldest malls, opened in 1965, is now operating without any anchor stores after its Macy’s recently closed. Still, the shopping center holds value and memories for the predominantly Black community it serves. Will that be enough to save it?

Watch our video on the rise and fall of an American institution here:

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.