4h ago
U.S. Marathon Week, Fed’s Monetary Policy, Robot Jobs: Eco Day
- There’s a lot at stake for the Federal Reserve in Tuesday’s election even with monetary policy set to remain ultra-loose for years to come
- The Fed won’t increase the pace of its asset purchases this year or next, and wouldn’t meaningfully boost the U.S. economy even if it did so, according to most economists surveyed by Bloomberg
- The U.S. is entering a marathon week that spans a presidential election, a Fed meeting and the latest jobs snapshot
- On the eve of the 2020 election, a U.S. economy that was walloped by a global health crisis in March is recovering, though it’s a ways from regaining full strength
- Here’s what high-frequency data tell us about the U.S. economy
- How to bring manufacturing back to America has been a hot-button issue in the presidential election. But America risks getting left behind as rivals back automation
- Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in a series of polls released Sunday, remaining ahead nationally and in battleground states, although some state races remain very close
- Bloomberg Economics has analyzed economic activity and virus developments at the state level to get clues on who’s likely to win the Senate
- The U.K. government’s decision to impose a second lockdown in England for a month will mean the economy contracts in 4Q, leaving the U.K. facing a W-shaped recovery. It’s no longer a question of whether policy makers at the Bank of England add stimulus at their meeting this week, but a question of how much, according to Bloomberg Economics
