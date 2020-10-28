U.S. stocks dropped and European equities tumbled to a five-month low as rising coronavirus infections and tougher lockdowns added to worries about the economic hit from the pandemic.

The S&P 500 Index fell almost two per cent as earnings rolled in amid a surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations, especially in the Midwest. General Electric Co. gained after the company reported a surprise profit and predicted gains in free cash flow. Airplane maker Boeing Co. slumped after it beat on earnings, but forecast more job cuts. Microsoft Corp. slipped as investors focused on a forecast that fell short of analysts’ highest projections, looking past a decisively upbeat profit and sales report.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank as much as three per cent after German Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed closing bars and restaurants for a month to curb the spread of the virus. Auto and real-estate shares saw the steepest declines.

Haven assets, such as Treasuries and German bunds, advanced. The VIX Index, a measure of U.S. equity volatility, climbed to the highest level since June.

Markets in the U.S. and Europe have retreated sharply this week as virus cases surge and American lawmakers fail to agree on an economic aid package before the Nov. 3 election. Analysts are also warning about increased volatility in markets ahead of the presidential vote, with some saying that a messy, contested outcome is still a possibility.

“With rising COVID cases, markets are afraid policy makers will react with another harsh lockdown,” said Bill Callahan, an investment strategist at Schroders. “These stocks that really depend on people going back to their daily habits are really being impacted right now.”

In Asia, stocks fared better. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index edged lower on Wednesday, and markets in South Korea and Shanghai posted modest gains. In China, indicators tracked by Bloomberg showed the recovery continued to display mixed signals while remaining broadly steady in October.

Elsewhere, oil retreated back below $38 a barrel in New York after an industry report pointed to a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude stockpiles. Bitcoin slumped after reaching the highest since January 2018.

These are some events to watch this week:

Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank have monetary policy decisions Thursday, followed by briefings from Governor Kuroda and President Lagarde.

The Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee holds its plenum through Friday, where it’s expected to chart the course for the economy’s development for the next 15 years.

Brexit negotiating teams have started intense daily talks, and these are likely to continue as both sides push to finalize a deal by the middle of November.

The first reading of U.S. third-quarter GDP Thursday is anticipated to be the strongest on record following a record dive in the prior quarter as many businesses were shuttered by the pandemic.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index dropped 1.9 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 2.9 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.7 per cent.

The British pound declined 0.8 per cent to US$1.2939.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 104.39 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 0.75 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to -0.64 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.21 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude sank 5.6 per cent to US$37.38 a barrel.

Gold weakened 1.5 per cent to US$1,880.22 an ounce.

--With assistance from Adam Haigh and Greg Ritchie.