(Bloomberg) -- Twelve people are dead, including the shooter, in shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach on Friday afternoon, the police said.

Following is a tally of deaths and injuries as result of gunfire and collateral damage in mass shootings since 1949 sorted by casualty count; assailant deaths not counted in totals. List based on recent news reports and Internet searches.

Fatal Incidents

58 dead, 869 injured - Las Vegas - Oct. 1, 2017

Stephen Paddock opened fire on country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel; assailant also died Final police report said 413 people suffered gunshot or shrapnel injuries; injuries to the others were not specified or listed as other than gunshot or shrapnel



49 dead; about 58 injured - Orlando, Florida - June 12, 2016

Omar Sateen, inspired by extremist propaganda, attacked Pulse Nightclub, a popular venue with the gay community; assailant also died

42 dead, 23 injured - Blacksburg, Virginia - April 16, 2007

Student Seung-Hui Cho committed slayings at dormitory and Norris Hall at Virginia Tech

26 dead, 2 injured - Newtown, Connecticut - Dec. 14, 2012

Adam Lanza stormed building killing staff and children at Sandy Hook Elementary School; Lanza, who killed his mother at home, also died

26 dead - Sutherland Springs, Texas - Nov. 5, 2017

Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during Sunday services at First Baptist Church; children among casualties; assailant found dead after fleeing scene

23 dead; 27 injured - Killeen, Texas - Oct. 16, 1991

George Hennard crashed truck through plate glass window and opened fire at Luby’s Cafeteria

21 dead; 19 injured - San Ysidro, California - July 18, 1984

James Huberty, armed with multiple weapons and rounds of ammunition, sprayed a McDonald’s restaurant with gunfire

20 injured (excluding dead and injured suspects) - Trenton, New Jersey - June 17, 2018

Shooting at all-night art festival; Tahaij Wells, a suspect and the lone fatality, was recently released from prison and on parole; two other suspects were injured

17 dead - Parkland, Florida - Feb. 14, 2018

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School; former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, arrested in shooting that gave rise to student-led campaign for gun control

16 dead; 31 injured - Austin, Texas - Aug. 1, 1966

Charles Whitman opened fire from the observation deck of the 27-story clock tower at the University of Texas; Whitman killed his wife and mother before storming the tower; police killed Whitman; dead included unborn child

14 dead; 6 injured - Edmond, Oklahoma - Aug. 20, 1986

Patrick Sherrill killed co-workers at post office, committed suicide; “The Edmond incident was one of fifteen homicide incidents by postal employees from 1986 through 1999 in which thirty-four postal workers and six non-employees were killed,” according to the Oklahoma Historical Society

14 dead; 24 injured - San Bernadino, California - Dec. 2, 2015

Husband and wife team, Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashteen Malik, opened fire using rapid-fire rifles at Inland Regional Center

13 dead; 3 injured - Camden, New Jersey - Sept. 6, 1949

Howard Unruh, a World War II veteran, calmly walked through the Cramer Hill neighborhood, killing men, women and children; Unruh committed to mental hospital

13 dead; 1 injured - Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania - Sept. 25, 1982

Assailant George Banks had worked as a prison guard

13 dead; 1 injured - Seattle - Feb. 18, 1983

Three gunmen robbed the Wah Mee gambling club in Chinatown and hogtied victims

13 dead; 24 injured - Littleton, Colorado - April 20, 1999

Students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold stormed Columbine High School carrying guns and bombs

13 dead; 4 injured - Binghamton, New York - April 3, 2009

Jiverly Wong targeted immigrant center, where he had been learning English

13 dead; 33 injured - Fort Hood, Texas - Nov. 5, 2009

Major Nidal Malik Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, opened fire on soldiers at a military processing center

12 dead - Atlanta area - July 29, 1999

Multiple crime scenes, including day trading firms; hammer also used as murder weapon; assailant Mark O. Barton also died

12 dead; about 70 injured - Aurora, Colorado - July 20, 2012

James Holmes, armed with firearms and tear gas canisters, attacked the midnight showing of the new Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises” at the Century 16 theater

12 dead; 8 injured - Washington, D.C. - Sept. 16, 2013

Gunman Aaron Alexis entered a restricted facility at the Washington Navy Yard with a valid identification card

12 dead - Thousand Oaks, California - Nov. 7, 2018

Hooded gunman opened fire at “college night” at the Borderline Bar & Grill. Sheriff’s Sergeant Ron Helus, who responded to 911 calls from the popular country and western dance hall, was among the fatalities; assailant Ian David Long also died

12 dead - Virginia Beach, Virginia - May 31, 2019

At least 12 people were killed and six others injured in a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach

11 dead - Pittsburgh - Oct. 27, 2018

At Tree of Life Congregation synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood; suspect taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with police; at least six people injured, including four police officers; suspect Robert Bowers also wounded

10 dead - Samson, Alabama, and surrounding communities - March 10, 2009

Multiple crime scenes; assailant Michael K. McLendon also died

10 dead - Santa Fe, Texas - May 18, 2018

High school near Houston; suspect arrested, armed with shotgun, .38-revolver; explosive devices found

9 dead - Red Lake, Minnesota - March 21, 2005

Two crime scenes, including high school; assailant Jeff Weiss, 16, also died

9 dead - Jacksonville, Florida - June 18, 1990

Shooting at auto loan office; assailant James Edward Plough also died

9 dead - Waddell, Arizona - Aug. 9, 1991

Robbery at Buddhist temple; assailants Johnathan (cq) Doody and Allessandero Garcia sentenced to prison

9 dead - Covina, California - Dec. 24, 2008

Bruce Jeffrey Pardo, armed with handguns and homemade flamethrower and dressed as Santa Claus, attacked a Christmas Eve party, killed self

9 dead, 1 injured - Charleston, South Carolina - June 17, 2015

Dylan Storm Roof, avowed white supremacist, opened fire at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church; sentenced to death

9 dead - Roseburg, Oregon - Oct. 1, 2015 - Roseburg, Oregon

Shooting at Umpqua Community College; assailant Christopher Harper Mercer also died

8 dead - Miami - Aug. 20, 1982

Shooting at welding shop

8 dead - San Francisco - July 1, 1993

Incident at office building; gunman Gian Luigi Ferri also died

8 dead, 3 injured - Omaha, Nebraska - Dec. 5, 2007

Shooting at Westroads Mall

8 dead, 2 injured - Carthage, North Carolina - March 29, 2009

Shooting at nursing home; assailant Robert Stewart wounded

8 dead - Appomattox, Virginia - Jan. 19-20, 2010

Assailant Christopher Bryan Speight also fired on police helicopter

8 dead, 1 injured - Seal Beach, California - Oct. 12, 2011

Incident at hair salon; gunman Scott Evans Dekraai arrested; ex-wife among victims

8 dead, 2 injured - Manchester, Connecticut - Aug. 3, 2010

Shooting at beer distributor; gunman Omar Thornton, armed with two pistols, committed suicide

8 dead - Pike County, Ohio - April 21-22, 2016

Multiple crime scenes; victims all members of same family; six suspects arrested in November 2018

8 dead - Lincoln County, Mississippi - May 27, 2017

Multiple crime scenes; suspect Cory Godbolt wounded by police; deputy sheriff among victims; “Suicide by cop was my intention,” Godbolt quoted as saying

8 dead - Plano, Texas - Sept. 10, 2017

Shooting at football cookout; assailant killed by police

7 dead - Fullerton, California - July 12, 1976

Shooting at California State University, Fullerton; janitor Charles Allaway was armed with semi-automatic rifle

7 dead - Sunnyvale, California - Feb. 16, 1988

Shooting at computer firm ESL Inc.; gunman Richard Wade Farley arrested

7 dead, 2 injured - Sonoma and Cotati, California - April 14, 1989

Multiple crime scenes; assailant Ramon Bojorquez Salcido sentenced to death, used handgun and knife

7 dead, 7 injured - Fort Worth, Texas - Sept. 15, 1999

Shooting at Wedgwood Baptist Church

7 dead - Honolulu - Nov. 2, 1999

Service technician Byran Koji Uyesugi opened fire in Xerox Corp. building, arrested

7 dead - Wakefield, Massachusetts - Dec. 26, 2000

Shooting at Edgewater Technology; employee Michael McDermott convicted of killing co-workers; was armed with rifle, shotgun and handgun

7 dead - Goleta, California - Jan. 30, 2006

Shooting at postal facility; assailant Jennifer San Marco committed suicide

7 dead, 2 injured - Grand Rapids, Michigan - July 7, 2011

Multiple crime scenes; assailant Rodrick Shonte Dantzler, armed with stolen handgun, committed suicide

7 dead - Copley Township, Ohio - Aug. 7, 2011

Gunman Michael Hance was armed with handguns; killed by police

7 dead, 3 injured - Oakland, California - April 2, 2012

Shooting at Oikos University; former student One L. Goe arrested, used handgun

6 dead, 7 injured - Isla Vista, California - May 23, 2014

Shootings, stabbings near campus of University of California, Santa Barbara; car also used as weapon by assailant Elliot Rodger, who committed suicide

6 dead, 19 injured - Garden City, New York - Dec. 7, 1993

Long Island Rail Road shooting; gunman Colin Ferguson arrested and convicted of murder, attempted murder

6 dead, 8 injured - Meridian, Mississippi - July 8, 2003

Shooting at Lockheed Martin factory; assembly line worker Douglas Williams, armed with shotgun and rifle, committed suicide; Williams described as menacing racist in CBS News report

6 dead, 2 injured - Sawyer County, Wisconsin - Nov. 21, 2004

Shooting on hunting trip

6 dead - Seattle - March 25, 2006

Shooting at dance party

6 dead, 1 injured - Crandon, Wisconsin - Oct. 7, 2007

Off-duty sheriff’s deputy opened fire at party

6 dead, 2 injured - Skagit County, Washington - Sept. 2, 2008

Multiple crimes scenes; assailant Isaac Zamora, classified mentally ill, convicted

6 dead, 14 injured - Tucson, Arizona - Jan. 8, 2011

U.S. District Court Judge John Roll among the dead at community event; U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords among injured; assailant Jared Lee Loughner also hurt; Giffords was holding the event in a supermarket parking lot

6 dead, 4 injured - Oak Creek, Wisconsin - Aug. 5, 2012

Shooting at Sikh temple; assailant Wade Michael Page committed suicide

6 dead, 2 injured - Minneapolis, Minnesota - Sept. 27, 2012

Shooting at Accent Signage Systems; former employee Andrew John Engeldinger, armed with pistol, committed suicide

6 dead - Hialeah, Florida - July 26, 2013

Shooting at apartment complex; assailant Pedro Alberto Vargas, armed with pistol, committed suicide

6 dead, 2 injured - Kalamazoo, Michigan - Feb. 20, 2016

Series of random shootings; Uber driver Jason Brian Dalton, armed with two pistols, arrested

6 injured - Alexandria, Virginia - June 14, 2017

Shooting at Congressional Baseball Game; victims included House Majority Whip Steve Scalise

5 dead, 10 wounded - Daingerfield, Texas - June 22, 1980

Shootings at First Baptist Church

5 dead, 11 injured - San Francisco - Sept. 4, 1977

Gang-related shooting at Golden Dragon Restaurant in Chinatown

5 dead, 32 injured - Stockton, California - Jan. 17, 1989

Shooting at Cleveland Elementary School; gunman Patrick Purdy opened fire on schoolyard with AK-47 rifle, committed suicide

5 dead, 1 injured - Iowa City, Iowa - Nov. 1, 1991

Former graduate student Gang Lu killed five faculty members and a student with a revolver at the University of Iowa, committed suicide

5 dead, 10 injured - Jonesboro, Arkansas - March 24, 1998

Two students, ages 11 and 13, opened fire at Westside Middle School; both arrested

5 dead - Pittsburgh area - April 28, 2000

Shooting spree; racial motives

5 dead, 21 injured - DeKalb, Illinois - Feb. 14, 2008

Shooting at Northern Illinois University

5 dead, 1 injured - Seattle, Washington - May 30, 2012

Shooting at Cafe Racer; assailant Ian Lee Stawicki committed suicide

5 dead, 4 injured - Santa Monica, California - June 7, 2013

Shooting at Santa Monica College Library and nearby home; assailant John Samir Zawahri, armed with rifle and 1,300 rounds of ammunition, committed suicide

5 dead, 11 injured - Dallas - July 7, 2016

At protest over police shootings; all five dead were police officers; assailant killed by a bomb

5 dead - Burlington, Washington - Sept 23, 2016

Victims randomly targeted at Cascade Mall; assailant Arcan Cetin committed suicide in jail on April 16, 2017

5 dead, 42 injured - Broward County, Florida - Jan. 6, 2017

Shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport; gunman Esteban Santiago-Ruiz, armed with pistol, diagnosed with schizophrenia

5 dead - Orlando, Florida - June 5, 2017

Workplace shooting; disgruntled former employee John Robert Neumann Jr., armed with handgun and knives, committed suicide

5 dead, 18 injured - Rancho Tehama Reserve, California - Nov. 13-14, 2017

Multiple crime scenes; assailant Kevin Janson Neal, armed with two pistols and two rifles, committed suicide

5 dead, 2 injured - Annapolis, Maryland - June 28, 2018

Assailant armed with a shotgun opened fire at The Capital Gazette; a reporter at the newspaper tweeted shortly after the killings: “A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead.”

5 dead - Bakersfield, California - Sept. 12, 2018

Gunman opened fire at a trucking business and a home; his wife was among the victims; assailant fatally shot himself as a sheriff’s deputy closed in

5 dead - Sebring, Florida - Jan. 23, 2019

Shooting at bank; suspect barricaded inside SunTrust Bank branch surrendered to police negotiators after calling 911; suspect Zephen Xaver, 21, was a former trainee prison guard

5 dead - Louisiana - Jan. 26, 2019

Suspect accused of killing three people in Livingston Parish and then his parents in neighboring Ascension Parish; Dakota Theriot, 21, fled state; arrested outside grandmother’s home in Warsaw, Virginia

5 dead - Polk County, Texas, - Feb. 11, 2019

Five family members, including infant, died at rural home in East Texas; no suspects sought

5 dead, 5 wounded - Aurora, Illinois - Feb. 15, 2019

Five workers killed at Henry Pratt Co. warehouse; five police officers wounded by gunfire; assailant died in shootout; assailant was being dismissed from his job, Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said

4 dead, 25 injured - Springfield, Oregon - May 21, 1998

Shooting by student expelled from Thurston High School

4 dead, 7 injured - Carson City, Nevada - Sept. 6, 2011

Shooting at pancake restaurant

4 dead, 3 injured - Marysville, Washington - Oct. 24, 2014

Shooting at Marysville Pilchuck High School

4 dead, 14 injured - Newton and Hesston, Kansas - Feb. 25, 2016

Several locations, including lawn equipment factory; assailant also died; one of the wounded people died months later

4 dead, 2 injured - Nashville, Tennessee - April 22, 2018

Shooting at waffle restaurant; assailant previously arrested by Secret Service for trespassing near White House

2 dead, 10 injured - Bethesda, Maryland - May 28, 1982

Disgruntled employee crashed car into International Business Machines Corp. office building and opened fire.

2 dead, 4 injured - Charlotte, North Carolina - April 30, 2019

Gunman opened fire with pistol at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. Police disarmed the assailant.

1 dead, 1 injured - Littleton, Colorado - Dec. 13, 2013

Student stormed school with shotgun, machete and incendiaries.

1 dead, 3 injured - Poway, California - April 27, 2019

Shooting during worship service at Chabad of Poway synagogue; woman dead; rabbi, 8-year-old girl and her uncle wounded.

1 dead, 7 injured - Baltimore - April 28, 2019

Gunman fired into crowd attending neighborhood cookouts

1 dead, 8 injured - Highlands Ranch, Colorado - May 7, 2019

Two students -- an 18-year-old man and a girl -- arrested in shooting at STEM School; all victims students

Incidents without fatalities

25 injured - Little Rock, Arkansas - July 1, 2017

Rap concert at Power Ultra Lounge, three arrests made

10 injured - Trenton, New Jersey - May 25, 2019

Nine shot at bar on Brunswick Avenue; another suffered minor injuries; second mass shooting in Trenton in less than year

