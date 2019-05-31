20m ago
U.S. Mass Shootings: 12 Killed in Virgina Beach Incident
(Bloomberg) -- Twelve people are dead, including the shooter, in shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach on Friday afternoon, the police said.
Following is a tally of deaths and injuries as result of gunfire and collateral damage in mass shootings since 1949 sorted by casualty count; assailant deaths not counted in totals. List based on recent news reports and Internet searches.
Fatal Incidents
58 dead, 869 injured - Las Vegas - Oct. 1, 2017
- Stephen Paddock opened fire on country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel; assailant also died
- Final police report said 413 people suffered gunshot or shrapnel injuries; injuries to the others were not specified or listed as other than gunshot or shrapnel
49 dead; about 58 injured - Orlando, Florida - June 12, 2016
- Omar Sateen, inspired by extremist propaganda, attacked Pulse Nightclub, a popular venue with the gay community; assailant also died
42 dead, 23 injured - Blacksburg, Virginia - April 16, 2007
- Student Seung-Hui Cho committed slayings at dormitory and Norris Hall at Virginia Tech
26 dead, 2 injured - Newtown, Connecticut - Dec. 14, 2012
- Adam Lanza stormed building killing staff and children at Sandy Hook Elementary School; Lanza, who killed his mother at home, also died
26 dead - Sutherland Springs, Texas - Nov. 5, 2017
- Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during Sunday services at First Baptist Church; children among casualties; assailant found dead after fleeing scene
23 dead; 27 injured - Killeen, Texas - Oct. 16, 1991
- George Hennard crashed truck through plate glass window and opened fire at Luby’s Cafeteria
21 dead; 19 injured - San Ysidro, California - July 18, 1984
- James Huberty, armed with multiple weapons and rounds of ammunition, sprayed a McDonald’s restaurant with gunfire
20 injured (excluding dead and injured suspects) - Trenton, New Jersey - June 17, 2018
- Shooting at all-night art festival; Tahaij Wells, a suspect and the lone fatality, was recently released from prison and on parole; two other suspects were injured
17 dead - Parkland, Florida - Feb. 14, 2018
- Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School; former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, arrested in shooting that gave rise to student-led campaign for gun control
16 dead; 31 injured - Austin, Texas - Aug. 1, 1966
- Charles Whitman opened fire from the observation deck of the 27-story clock tower at the University of Texas; Whitman killed his wife and mother before storming the tower; police killed Whitman; dead included unborn child
14 dead; 6 injured - Edmond, Oklahoma - Aug. 20, 1986
- Patrick Sherrill killed co-workers at post office, committed suicide; “The Edmond incident was one of fifteen homicide incidents by postal employees from 1986 through 1999 in which thirty-four postal workers and six non-employees were killed,” according to the Oklahoma Historical Society
14 dead; 24 injured - San Bernadino, California - Dec. 2, 2015
- Husband and wife team, Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashteen Malik, opened fire using rapid-fire rifles at Inland Regional Center
13 dead; 3 injured - Camden, New Jersey - Sept. 6, 1949
- Howard Unruh, a World War II veteran, calmly walked through the Cramer Hill neighborhood, killing men, women and children; Unruh committed to mental hospital
13 dead; 1 injured - Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania - Sept. 25, 1982
- Assailant George Banks had worked as a prison guard
13 dead; 1 injured - Seattle - Feb. 18, 1983
- Three gunmen robbed the Wah Mee gambling club in Chinatown and hogtied victims
13 dead; 24 injured - Littleton, Colorado - April 20, 1999
- Students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold stormed Columbine High School carrying guns and bombs
13 dead; 4 injured - Binghamton, New York - April 3, 2009
- Jiverly Wong targeted immigrant center, where he had been learning English
13 dead; 33 injured - Fort Hood, Texas - Nov. 5, 2009
- Major Nidal Malik Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, opened fire on soldiers at a military processing center
12 dead - Atlanta area - July 29, 1999
- Multiple crime scenes, including day trading firms; hammer also used as murder weapon; assailant Mark O. Barton also died
12 dead; about 70 injured - Aurora, Colorado - July 20, 2012
- James Holmes, armed with firearms and tear gas canisters, attacked the midnight showing of the new Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises” at the Century 16 theater
12 dead; 8 injured - Washington, D.C. - Sept. 16, 2013
- Gunman Aaron Alexis entered a restricted facility at the Washington Navy Yard with a valid identification card
12 dead - Thousand Oaks, California - Nov. 7, 2018
- Hooded gunman opened fire at “college night” at the Borderline Bar & Grill. Sheriff’s Sergeant Ron Helus, who responded to 911 calls from the popular country and western dance hall, was among the fatalities; assailant Ian David Long also died
12 dead - Virginia Beach, Virginia - May 31, 2019
- At least 12 people were killed and six others injured in a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach
11 dead - Pittsburgh - Oct. 27, 2018
- At Tree of Life Congregation synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood; suspect taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with police; at least six people injured, including four police officers; suspect Robert Bowers also wounded
10 dead - Samson, Alabama, and surrounding communities - March 10, 2009
- Multiple crime scenes; assailant Michael K. McLendon also died
10 dead - Santa Fe, Texas - May 18, 2018
- High school near Houston; suspect arrested, armed with shotgun, .38-revolver; explosive devices found
9 dead - Red Lake, Minnesota - March 21, 2005
- Two crime scenes, including high school; assailant Jeff Weiss, 16, also died
9 dead - Jacksonville, Florida - June 18, 1990
- Shooting at auto loan office; assailant James Edward Plough also died
9 dead - Waddell, Arizona - Aug. 9, 1991
- Robbery at Buddhist temple; assailants Johnathan (cq) Doody and Allessandero Garcia sentenced to prison
9 dead - Covina, California - Dec. 24, 2008
- Bruce Jeffrey Pardo, armed with handguns and homemade flamethrower and dressed as Santa Claus, attacked a Christmas Eve party, killed self
9 dead, 1 injured - Charleston, South Carolina - June 17, 2015
- Dylan Storm Roof, avowed white supremacist, opened fire at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church; sentenced to death
9 dead - Roseburg, Oregon - Oct. 1, 2015 - Roseburg, Oregon
- Shooting at Umpqua Community College; assailant Christopher Harper Mercer also died
8 dead - Miami - Aug. 20, 1982
- Shooting at welding shop
8 dead - San Francisco - July 1, 1993
- Incident at office building; gunman Gian Luigi Ferri also died
8 dead, 3 injured - Omaha, Nebraska - Dec. 5, 2007
- Shooting at Westroads Mall
8 dead, 2 injured - Carthage, North Carolina - March 29, 2009
- Shooting at nursing home; assailant Robert Stewart wounded
8 dead - Appomattox, Virginia - Jan. 19-20, 2010
- Assailant Christopher Bryan Speight also fired on police helicopter
8 dead, 1 injured - Seal Beach, California - Oct. 12, 2011
- Incident at hair salon; gunman Scott Evans Dekraai arrested; ex-wife among victims
8 dead, 2 injured - Manchester, Connecticut - Aug. 3, 2010
- Shooting at beer distributor; gunman Omar Thornton, armed with two pistols, committed suicide
8 dead - Pike County, Ohio - April 21-22, 2016
- Multiple crime scenes; victims all members of same family; six suspects arrested in November 2018
8 dead - Lincoln County, Mississippi - May 27, 2017
- Multiple crime scenes; suspect Cory Godbolt wounded by police; deputy sheriff among victims; “Suicide by cop was my intention,” Godbolt quoted as saying
8 dead - Plano, Texas - Sept. 10, 2017
- Shooting at football cookout; assailant killed by police
7 dead - Fullerton, California - July 12, 1976
- Shooting at California State University, Fullerton; janitor Charles Allaway was armed with semi-automatic rifle
7 dead - Sunnyvale, California - Feb. 16, 1988
- Shooting at computer firm ESL Inc.; gunman Richard Wade Farley arrested
7 dead, 2 injured - Sonoma and Cotati, California - April 14, 1989
- Multiple crime scenes; assailant Ramon Bojorquez Salcido sentenced to death, used handgun and knife
7 dead, 7 injured - Fort Worth, Texas - Sept. 15, 1999
- Shooting at Wedgwood Baptist Church
7 dead - Honolulu - Nov. 2, 1999
- Service technician Byran Koji Uyesugi opened fire in Xerox Corp. building, arrested
7 dead - Wakefield, Massachusetts - Dec. 26, 2000
- Shooting at Edgewater Technology; employee Michael McDermott convicted of killing co-workers; was armed with rifle, shotgun and handgun
7 dead - Goleta, California - Jan. 30, 2006
- Shooting at postal facility; assailant Jennifer San Marco committed suicide
7 dead, 2 injured - Grand Rapids, Michigan - July 7, 2011
- Multiple crime scenes; assailant Rodrick Shonte Dantzler, armed with stolen handgun, committed suicide
7 dead - Copley Township, Ohio - Aug. 7, 2011
- Gunman Michael Hance was armed with handguns; killed by police
7 dead, 3 injured - Oakland, California - April 2, 2012
- Shooting at Oikos University; former student One L. Goe arrested, used handgun
6 dead, 7 injured - Isla Vista, California - May 23, 2014
- Shootings, stabbings near campus of University of California, Santa Barbara; car also used as weapon by assailant Elliot Rodger, who committed suicide
6 dead, 19 injured - Garden City, New York - Dec. 7, 1993
- Long Island Rail Road shooting; gunman Colin Ferguson arrested and convicted of murder, attempted murder
6 dead, 8 injured - Meridian, Mississippi - July 8, 2003
- Shooting at Lockheed Martin factory; assembly line worker Douglas Williams, armed with shotgun and rifle, committed suicide; Williams described as menacing racist in CBS News report
6 dead, 2 injured - Sawyer County, Wisconsin - Nov. 21, 2004
- Shooting on hunting trip
6 dead - Seattle - March 25, 2006
- Shooting at dance party
6 dead, 1 injured - Crandon, Wisconsin - Oct. 7, 2007
- Off-duty sheriff’s deputy opened fire at party
6 dead, 2 injured - Skagit County, Washington - Sept. 2, 2008
- Multiple crimes scenes; assailant Isaac Zamora, classified mentally ill, convicted
6 dead, 14 injured - Tucson, Arizona - Jan. 8, 2011
- U.S. District Court Judge John Roll among the dead at community event; U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords among injured; assailant Jared Lee Loughner also hurt; Giffords was holding the event in a supermarket parking lot
6 dead, 4 injured - Oak Creek, Wisconsin - Aug. 5, 2012
- Shooting at Sikh temple; assailant Wade Michael Page committed suicide
6 dead, 2 injured - Minneapolis, Minnesota - Sept. 27, 2012
- Shooting at Accent Signage Systems; former employee Andrew John Engeldinger, armed with pistol, committed suicide
6 dead - Hialeah, Florida - July 26, 2013
- Shooting at apartment complex; assailant Pedro Alberto Vargas, armed with pistol, committed suicide
6 dead, 2 injured - Kalamazoo, Michigan - Feb. 20, 2016
- Series of random shootings; Uber driver Jason Brian Dalton, armed with two pistols, arrested
6 injured - Alexandria, Virginia - June 14, 2017
- Shooting at Congressional Baseball Game; victims included House Majority Whip Steve Scalise
5 dead, 10 wounded - Daingerfield, Texas - June 22, 1980
- Shootings at First Baptist Church
5 dead, 11 injured - San Francisco - Sept. 4, 1977
- Gang-related shooting at Golden Dragon Restaurant in Chinatown
5 dead, 32 injured - Stockton, California - Jan. 17, 1989
- Shooting at Cleveland Elementary School; gunman Patrick Purdy opened fire on schoolyard with AK-47 rifle, committed suicide
5 dead, 1 injured - Iowa City, Iowa - Nov. 1, 1991
- Former graduate student Gang Lu killed five faculty members and a student with a revolver at the University of Iowa, committed suicide
5 dead, 10 injured - Jonesboro, Arkansas - March 24, 1998
- Two students, ages 11 and 13, opened fire at Westside Middle School; both arrested
5 dead - Pittsburgh area - April 28, 2000
- Shooting spree; racial motives
5 dead, 21 injured - DeKalb, Illinois - Feb. 14, 2008
- Shooting at Northern Illinois University
5 dead, 1 injured - Seattle, Washington - May 30, 2012
- Shooting at Cafe Racer; assailant Ian Lee Stawicki committed suicide
5 dead, 4 injured - Santa Monica, California - June 7, 2013
- Shooting at Santa Monica College Library and nearby home; assailant John Samir Zawahri, armed with rifle and 1,300 rounds of ammunition, committed suicide
5 dead, 11 injured - Dallas - July 7, 2016
- At protest over police shootings; all five dead were police officers; assailant killed by a bomb
5 dead - Burlington, Washington - Sept 23, 2016
- Victims randomly targeted at Cascade Mall; assailant Arcan Cetin committed suicide in jail on April 16, 2017
5 dead, 42 injured - Broward County, Florida - Jan. 6, 2017
- Shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport; gunman Esteban Santiago-Ruiz, armed with pistol, diagnosed with schizophrenia
5 dead - Orlando, Florida - June 5, 2017
- Workplace shooting; disgruntled former employee John Robert Neumann Jr., armed with handgun and knives, committed suicide
5 dead, 18 injured - Rancho Tehama Reserve, California - Nov. 13-14, 2017
- Multiple crime scenes; assailant Kevin Janson Neal, armed with two pistols and two rifles, committed suicide
5 dead, 2 injured - Annapolis, Maryland - June 28, 2018
- Assailant armed with a shotgun opened fire at The Capital Gazette; a reporter at the newspaper tweeted shortly after the killings: “A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead.”
5 dead - Bakersfield, California - Sept. 12, 2018
- Gunman opened fire at a trucking business and a home; his wife was among the victims; assailant fatally shot himself as a sheriff’s deputy closed in
5 dead - Sebring, Florida - Jan. 23, 2019
- Shooting at bank; suspect barricaded inside SunTrust Bank branch surrendered to police negotiators after calling 911; suspect Zephen Xaver, 21, was a former trainee prison guard
5 dead - Louisiana - Jan. 26, 2019
- Suspect accused of killing three people in Livingston Parish and then his parents in neighboring Ascension Parish; Dakota Theriot, 21, fled state; arrested outside grandmother’s home in Warsaw, Virginia
5 dead - Polk County, Texas, - Feb. 11, 2019
- Five family members, including infant, died at rural home in East Texas; no suspects sought
5 dead, 5 wounded - Aurora, Illinois - Feb. 15, 2019
- Five workers killed at Henry Pratt Co. warehouse; five police officers wounded by gunfire; assailant died in shootout; assailant was being dismissed from his job, Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said
4 dead, 25 injured - Springfield, Oregon - May 21, 1998
- Shooting by student expelled from Thurston High School
4 dead, 7 injured - Carson City, Nevada - Sept. 6, 2011
- Shooting at pancake restaurant
4 dead, 3 injured - Marysville, Washington - Oct. 24, 2014
- Shooting at Marysville Pilchuck High School
4 dead, 14 injured - Newton and Hesston, Kansas - Feb. 25, 2016
- Several locations, including lawn equipment factory; assailant also died; one of the wounded people died months later
4 dead, 2 injured - Nashville, Tennessee - April 22, 2018
- Shooting at waffle restaurant; assailant previously arrested by Secret Service for trespassing near White House
2 dead, 10 injured - Bethesda, Maryland - May 28, 1982
- Disgruntled employee crashed car into International Business Machines Corp. office building and opened fire.
2 dead, 4 injured - Charlotte, North Carolina - April 30, 2019
- Gunman opened fire with pistol at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. Police disarmed the assailant.
1 dead, 1 injured - Littleton, Colorado - Dec. 13, 2013
- Student stormed school with shotgun, machete and incendiaries.
1 dead, 3 injured - Poway, California - April 27, 2019
- Shooting during worship service at Chabad of Poway synagogue; woman dead; rabbi, 8-year-old girl and her uncle wounded.
1 dead, 7 injured - Baltimore - April 28, 2019
- Gunman fired into crowd attending neighborhood cookouts
1 dead, 8 injured - Highlands Ranch, Colorado - May 7, 2019
- Two students -- an 18-year-old man and a girl -- arrested in shooting at STEM School; all victims students
Incidents without fatalities
25 injured - Little Rock, Arkansas - July 1, 2017
- Rap concert at Power Ultra Lounge, three arrests made
10 injured - Trenton, New Jersey - May 25, 2019
- Nine shot at bar on Brunswick Avenue; another suffered minor injuries; second mass shooting in Trenton in less than year
