U.S. Mass Shootings From 1949 to 2018: Summary of Incidents
(Bloomberg) -- A gunman opened fire at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland’s capital city of Annapolis, killing five people and wounding others on July 28, according to Anne Arundel County Acting Police Chief William Krampf, the Associated Press reported.
The following is a list of mass shootings by number of casualties (death toll excludes assailants; injuries result of gunfire, collateral damage):
58 dead, 515 injured - Las Vegas - Oct. 1, 2017
- Stephen Paddock opened fire on country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel; assailant also died
49 dead; about 58 injured - Orlando, Florida - June 12, 2016
- Omar Mateen, inspired by extremist propaganda, attacked Pulse Nightclub, a popular venue with the gay community; assailant also died
42 dead, 23 injured - Blacksburg, Virginia - April 16, 2017
- Student Seung-Hui Cho committed slayings at dormitory and Norris Hall at Virginia Tech
26 dead, 2 injured - Newtown, Connecticut - Dec. 14, 2012
- Adam Lanza stormed building killing staff and children at Sandy Hook Elementary School; Lanza, who killed his mother at home, also died
26 dead - Sutherland Springs, Texas - Nov. 5, 2017
- Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during Sunday services at First Baptist Church; children among casualties; assailant found dead after fleeing scene
25 injured; no fatalities - Little Rock, Arkansas - July 1, 2017
- Rap concert at Power Ultra Lounge, three arrests made
23 dead; 27 injured - Killeen, Texas - Oct. 16, 1991
- George Hennard crashed truck through plate glass window and opened fire at Luby’s Cafeteria
21 dead; 19 injured - San Ysidro, California - July 18, 1984
- James Huberty, armed with multiple weapons and rounds of ammunition, sprayed a McDonald’s restaurant with gunfire
20 injured (excluding suspects) - Trenton, New Jersey - June 17, 2018
- Shooting at all-night art festival; Tahaij Wells, a suspect and the lone fatality, was recently released from prison and on parole; two other suspects were injured
17 dead - Parkland, Florida - Feb. 14, 2018
- Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School; former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, arrested in shooting that gave rise to student-led campaign for gun control
16 dead; 31 injured - Austin, Texas - Aug. 1, 1966
- Charles Whitman opened fire from the observation deck of the 27-story clock tower at the University of Texas; Whitman killed his wife and mother before storming the tower; police killed Whitman; dead included unborn child
14 dead; 24 injured - San Bernadino, California - Dec. 2, 2015
- Husband and wife team, Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashteen Malik, opened fire using rapid-fire rifles at Inland Regional Center
14 dead; 6 injured - Edmond, Oklahoma - Aug. 20, 1986
- Patrick Sherrill killed co-workers at post office, committed suicide. “The Edmond incident was one of fifteen homicide incidents by postal employees from 1986 through 1999 in which thirty-four postal workers and six non-employees were killed,” according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.
13 dead; 3 injured - Camden, New Jersey - Sept. 6, 1949
- Howard Unruh, a World War II veteran, calmly walked through the Cramer Hill neighborhood, killing men, women and children
13 dead; 24 injured - Littleton, Colorado - April 20, 1999
- Students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold stormed Columbine High School carrying guns and bombs
13 dead; 33 injured - Fort Hood, Texas - Nov. 5, 2009
- Major Nidal Malik Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, opened fire on soldiers at a military processing center
13 dead; 4 injured - Binghamton, New York - April 3, 2009
- Jiverly Wong targeted immigrant center, where he had been learning English
13 dead; 1 injured - Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania - Sept. 25, 1982
- Assailant George Banks had worked as a prison guard.
13 dead; 1 injured - Seattle - Feb. 18, 1983
- Three gunmen robbed the Wah Mee gambling club in Chinatown, hogtied victims
12 dead; about 70 injured - Aurora, Colorado - July 20, 2012
- James Holmes, armed with firearms and tear gas canisters, attacked the midnight showing of the new Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises” at the Century 16 theater
12 dead; 8 injured - Washington, D.C. - Sept. 16, 2013
- Gunman Aaron Alexis entered a restricted facility at the Washington Navy Yard with a valid identification card
12 dead - Atlanta area - July 29, 1999
- Multiple crime scenes, including day trading firms; hammer also used as murder weapon; assailant Mark O. Barton also died
10 dead - Santa Fe, Texas - May 18, 2018
- High school near Houston; suspect arrested, armed with shotgun, .38-revolver; explosive devices found
10 dead - Samson, Alabama, and surrounding communities - March 10, 2009
- Multiple crime scenes; assailant Michael K. McLendon also died
9 dead - Red Lake, Minnesota - March 21, 2005
- Two crime scenes, including high school; assailant Jeff Weiss, 16, also died
9 dead - Jacksonville, Florida - June 18, 1990
- Shooting at auto loan office; assailant James Edward Plough also died
9 dead - Waddell, Arizona - Aug. 9, 1991
- Robbery at Buddhist temple; assailants Johnathan (cq) Doody and Allessandero Garcia sentenced to prison
9 dead, 1 injured - Charleston, South Carolina - June 17, 2015
- Dylan Storm Roof, avowed white supremacist, opened fire at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church; sentenced to death
9 dead - Roseburg, Oregon - Oct. 1, 2015 - Roseburg, Oregon
- Shooting at Umpqua Community College; assailant Christopher Harper Mercer also died
9 dead - Covina, California - Dec. 24, 2008
- Bruce Jeffrey Pardo, armed with handguns and homemade flamethrower and dressed as Santa Claus, attacked a Christmas Eve party, killed self
8 dead - San Francisco - July 1, 1993
- Incident at office building; gunman Gian Luigi Ferri also died
8 dead, 2 injured - Carthage, North Carolina - March 29, 2009
- Shooting at nursing home; assailant Robert Stewart wounded
8 dead - Appomattox, Virginia - Jan. 19-20, 2010
- Assailant Christopher Bryan Speight also fired on police helicopter
8 dead, 1 injured - Seal Beach, California - Oct. 12, 2011
- Incident at hair salon; gunman Scott Evans Dekraai arrested; ex-wife among victims
8 dead, 2 injured - Manchester, Connecticut - Aug. 3, 2010
- Shooting at beer distributor; gunman Omar Thornton, armed with two pistols, committed suicide
8 dead - Lincoln County, Mississippi - May 27, 2017
- Multiple crime scenes; suspect Cory Godbolt wounded by police; deputy sheriff among victims; “Suicide by cop was my intention,” Godbolt quoted as saying
7 dead - Sunnyvale, California - Feb. 16, 1988
- Shooting at computer firm ESL Inc.; gunman Richard Wade Farley arrested
7 dead - Fullerton, California - July 12, 1976
- Shooting at California State University, Fullerton; janitor Charles Allaway was armed with semi-automatic rifle
7 dead, 2 injured - Sonoma and Cotati, California - April 14, 1989
- Multiple crime scenes; assailant Ramon Bojorquez Salcido sentenced to death, used handgun and knife
7 dead - Honolulu - Nov. 2, 1999
- Service technician Byran Koji Uyesugi opened fire in Xerox Corp. building, arrested
7 dead - Wakefield, Massachusetts - Dec. 26, 2000
- Shooting at Edgewater Technology; employee Michael McDermott convicted of killing co-workers; was armed with rifle, shotgun and handgun
7 dead - Goleta, California - Jan. 30, 2006
- Shooting at postal facility; assailant Jennifer San Marco committed suicide
7 dead, 2 injured - Grand Rapids, Michigan - July 7, 2011
- Multiple crime scenes; assailant Rodrick Shonte Dantzler, armed with stolen handgun, committed suicide
7 dead - Copley Township, Ohio - Aug. 7, 2011
- Gunman Michael Hance was armed with handguns; killed by police
7 dead, 3 injured - Oakland, California - April 2, 2012
- Shooting at Oikos University; former student One L. Goe arrested, used handgun
6 dead, 7 injured - Isla Vista, California - May 23, 2014
- Shootings, stabbings near campus of University of California, Santa Barbara; car also used as weapon by assailant Elliot Rodger, who committed suicide
6 dead, 19 injured - Garden City, New York - Dec. 7, 1993
- Long Island Rail Road shooting; gunman Colin Ferguson arrested and convicted of murder, attempted murder
6 dead, 8 injured - Meridian, Mississippi - July 8, 2003
- Shooting at Lockheed Martin factory; assembly line worker Douglas Williams, armed with shotgun and rifle, committed suicide; Williams described as menacing racist in CBS News report
6 dead, 2 injured - Skagit County, Washington - Sept. 2, 2008
- Multiple crimes scenes; assailant Isaac Zamora, classified mentally ill, convicted
6 dead, 14 injured - Tucson, Arizona - Jan. 8, 2011
- U.S. District Court Judge John Roll among the dead at community event; U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords among the injured; assailant Jared Lee Loughner also hurt; Giffords was holding the event in a supermarket parking lot
6 dead, 4 injured - Oak Creek, Wisconsin - Aug. 5, 2012
- Shooting at Sikh temple; assailant Wade Michael Page committed suicide
6 dead, 2 injured - Minneapolis, Minnesota - Sept. 27, 2012
- Shooting at Accent Signage Systems; former employee Andrew John Engeldinger, armed with pistol, committed suicide
6 dead - Hialeah, Florida - July 26, 2013
- Shooting at apartment complex; assailant Pedro Alberto Vargas, armed with pistol, committed suicide
6 dead, 2 injured - Kalamazoo, Michigan - Feb. 20, 2016
- Series of random shootings; Jason Brian Dalton, armed with two pistols, arrested
5 dead, 1 injured - Iowa City, Iowa - Nov. 1, 1991
- Former graduate student Gang Lu killed five faculty members and a student with a revolver at the University of Iowa, committed suicide
5 dead, 11 injured - San Francisco - Sept. 4, 1977
- Gang-related shooting at Golden Dragon Restaurant in Chinatown
5 dead, 32 injured - Stockton, California - Jan. 17, 1989
- Shooting at Cleveland Elementary School; gunman Patrick Purdy opened fire on schoolyard with AK-47 rifle, committed suicide
5 dead, 1 injured - Seattle, Washington - May 30, 2012
- Shooting at Cafe Racer; assailant Ian Lee Stawicki committed suicide
5 dead, 4 injured - Santa Monica, California - June 7, 2013
- Shooting at Santa Monica College Library and nearby home; assailant John Samir Zawahri, armed with rifle and 1,300 rounds of ammunition, committed suicide
5 dead - Burlington, Washington - Sept 23, 2016
- Victims randomly targeted at Cascade Mall; assailant Arcan Cetin committed suicide in jail on April 16, 2017
5 dead, 42 injured - Broward County, Florida - Jan. 6, 2017
- Shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport; gunman Esteban Santiago-Ruiz, armed with pistol, diagnosed with schizophrenia
5 dead - Orlando, Florida - June 5, 2017
- Workplace shooting; disgruntled former employee John Robert Neumann Jr., armed with handgun and knives, committed suicide
5 dead, 18 injured - Rancho Tehama Reserve, California - Nov. 13-14, 2017
Multiple crime scenes; assailant Kevin Janson Neal, armed with two pistols and two rifles, committed suicide
5 dead - Annapolis, Maryland - June 28, 2017
- Assailant opened fire at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland’s capital city; a reporter at the newspaper tweeted shortly after the attack: “A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead.”
